Trump Isolation Grows as CEOs, Republicans Pull Away

In the wake of a combative and controversial press conference, Donald Trump Wednesday found himself much the way he began his White House campaign: isolated from rank and file Republicans, business and community leaders, and former presidents.

GOP officials dismissed White House-circulated talking points defending the president's response to racial violence in Charlottesville, Va., and instead sought distance by denouncing white supremacist groups in unambiguous terms. The main council of corporate chief executives aligned with the Trump administration disbanded, and the president dissolved another council amid mass defections by CEOs concerned about the country’s volatile political climate.

While such panels are often ceremonial, their defection was a shot across the bow for Trump, a former CEO who has touted his relationships with top business leaders at the White House. The president blasted members leaving his manufacturing council Tuesday, calling them easily replaceable. But amid the continued fallout Wednesday, Trump claimed to have closed the program altogether.

The president remained defiant, issuing a range of tweets on North Korea, the Alabama special election, and Amazon. But he also remembered Heather Heyer, who was killed by a participant in the white nationalist rally over the weekend.

Vice President Mike Pence came to Trump's defense while on his South American trip. "The president has been clear on this tragedy and so have I,” he said during a press conference in Chile.“I spoke at length about this heartbreaking situation Sunday night in Colombia. And I stand with the president, and I stand by those words." Pence is cutting his tour short in order to meet with the president and national security advisers at Camp David over the weekend.

Some Republicans outside of Washington have also remained supportive. "America also has a President who isn't afraid to take on the hypocrisy and intimidation tactics of #fakenews. Way to go, @realDonaldTrump," tweeted the Missouri Republican Party.

Meanwhile, GOP lawmakers and other officials appeared eager to draw a contrast between themselves and the official leader of their party. But few singled out the president by name or office. While a host of Republicans issued tweets and statements, television producers had a difficult time booking lawmakers on air.

In rare public comments, members of the Joint Chiefs of Staff posted messages on their official Twitter accounts condemning racism, extremism and hatred.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham went further. “Through his statements yesterday, President Trump took a step backward by again suggesting there is moral equivalency between the white supremacist neo-Nazis and KKK members who attended the Charlottesville rally and people like Ms. Heyer," he said. “Many Republicans do not agree with and will fight back against the idea that the party of Lincoln has a welcome mat out for the David Dukes of the world."

"I don't understand what's so hard about this. White supremacists and neo-Nazis are evil and shouldn't be defended," said Ohio Rep. Steve Stivers, who chairs the committee tasked with getting Republicans elected to Congress. His counterpart in the Senate, Colorado Republican Cory Gardner, echoed Graham's sentiments and said the president's remarks at the press conference are "unacceptable."

"We can’t claim to be the party of Lincoln if we equivocate in condemning white supremacy," said Arizona Sen. Jeff Flake, a vulnerable Republican up for re-election next year who has emerged as a leading critic of Trump. The president's allies have shown support for Flake's primary opponent. Trump announced he would hold a campaign rally in Phoenix, the back yard of Flake and another critic, Sen. John McCain. During his press conference on Tuesday, Trump called out McCain, who is undergoing treatment for brain cancer, for opposing the health care bill that failed in the Senate last month.

House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell issued statements without directly referring to the president. "There are no good neo-Nazis, and those who espouse their views are not supporters of American ideals and freedoms," McConnell said, referring to the president's comments that some participating in the white supremacist rally were not part of the movement and were "very fine people."

Former Presidents George H.W. Bush and George W. Bush issued a joint statement that said, in part, “America must always reject racial bigotry, anti-Semitism and hatred in all forms.”

The varying responses from Republican lawmakers reflected the continued tight rope they walk when it comes to Trump, the titular head of the party and with whom they share a policy agenda. McConnell and Gardner are in a particularly precarious situation, as they share a goal of preserving the GOP majority in the Senate. They are depending on Trump's support in Alabama, where a special election to fill Attorney General Jeff Sessions' vacant seat headed to a runoff election on Tuesday night.

Trump and McConnell have both aligned behind Luther Strange, who was appointed to the seat last year. But he finished second behind Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore, a candidate Republicans feel would risk them the election. The two are headed for a final primary race next month, and Luther hopes Trump's popularity in the state is a boon for him.

On Wednesday, Trump offered his congratulations to both Strange and Moore. "Exciting race!" he tweeted. Later, he tweeted in favor of Strange, arguing that his endorsement helped the senator pick up additional support.

Republicans have shown defiance of Trump, but they are also eager for legislative victories under a GOP president. Battles over the budget and the debt ceiling await lawmakers' return from recess next month, as does tax reform policy.

"A lot of these politicians are trying to have it both ways," said GOP strategist Ron Christie, a former aide to President George W. Bush. "They want to say they're supportive of the Republican president and much of his agenda. But at the same time, they don't want to be closely associated with him."

Tension between the GOP rank and file and the president is hardly new. Many in the party aimed to prevent Trump from the nomination and abandoned him after the Access Hollywood scandal, only to return to support him. It remains unclear whether the fallout from Charlottesville will produce any major consequences for Trump by members of his party. GOP lawmakers have not yet called for further, more significant action against him.

Now, Republicans are challenged with showing they can govern with majorities in Washington, even if the president has made life difficult for them. If lawmakers are unable to pass legislation associated with their agenda, strategists predict incumbent Republicans will start running from Trump.

At the same time, the events in Charlottesville have caused Republicans to engage in soul searching.

"A lot of members are saying, ‘This is not the Republican Party -- this is Trump's party,’" said Christie. "There is a lot of introspection of what it means to be a member of the Grand Ol' Party -- right now, in three and a half years or seven and a half years, once the 45th president is no longer in the Oval Office."

The response to the Charlottesville hasn't been limited to Republican lawmakers and officials. Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin said Wednesday: “It is a dishonor to our country’s veterans to allow the Nazis and the white supremacists to go unchallenged.”