A Defiant Trump's Combative Homecoming

NEW YORK—Donald Trump returned to his famed Fifth Avenue home this week, outwardly unchanged by the past eight months at the White House or the weight of the presidency.

Appearing at Trump Tower for the first time since taking the oath of office, the president rejected calls from within his own party and administration to reset his tone in the wake of a violent white supremacist march in Charlottesville, Va., and instead dug in his heels in vintage fashion.

During an impromptu press conference in the marbled lobby of his Manhattan property, flanked by members of his Cabinet, Trump defended his original statement on the protests—re-reading it from a paper he pulled from his blazer pocket--and criticized the "alt-left" and "very, very violent" groups that ran counter demonstrations in Virginia. The president condemned neo-Nazis who organized the weekend protest, but argued there were some "very fine people" who came to the rally simply to protest the city's planned removal of a statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee.

"Was George Washington a slave owner? So, will George Washington now lose his status?" the president asked reporters gathered for a press conference originally billed to promote a new executive order aimed at speeding up infrastructure projects.

"How about Thomas Jefferson? What do you think of Thomas Jefferson? You like him?" Trump continued. "You're changing history. You're changing culture."

The president's frustration with the bipartisan political pressure he faced on his response to Charlottesville was palpable. Earlier in the day, Trump lambasted chief executives who resigned from his manufacturing council in protest of the president's handling of the weekend's events. The previous evening, he blamed the media for the way in which his more pointed Monday comments were received. And so, the president dismissed the advice and counsel of his staff who aimed to refocus the nation's attention on the agenda, and instead embraced his comforts of combat and impulse. New chief of staff John Kelly stood nearby, arms folded and head down.

Trump blasted the press for not covering the counter protesters, a minority of whom represented the anti-fascist "antifa" group that has engaged in violence and vandalism, in the same way as the white nationalist organizers. "I only tell you this, there are two sides to a story," Trump told reporters. "I thought what took place was a horrible moment for our country, a horrible moment. But there are two sides."

And with that, the president erased any good will he established with both liberal and conservative critics with his statement from the White House the previous day, in which he singled out the Ku Klux Klan, neo-Nazis and white supremacists after coming under fire for initially arguing there were "many sides" of violence in Charlottesville.

While the president had echoed some of the grievances the party base against his critics, his unplanned press conference garnered little support. Several Republican lawmakers quickly came out to out to counter Trump's remarks. "White supremacy is repulsive," said House Speaker Paul Ryan. "There can be no moral ambiguity."

Kansas' Jerry Moran, a red state senator who once chaired the party committee focused on getting Republicans elected to the Senate, called out the president specifically. "No one -- especially POTUS -- should ever tolerate" white supremacy, bigotry and racism.

In a series of tweets, Florida Sen. Marco Rubio raised concerns the president's statements would further fuel hate groups. "Mr. President, you can't allow #WhiteSupremacists to share only part of blame," he wrote. “The #WhiteSupremacy groups will see being assigned only 50% of blame as a win."

Meanwhile, David Duke, former KKK grand wizard, applauded the president's remarks.

Thank you President Trump for your honesty & courage to tell the truth about #Charlottesville & condemn the leftist terrorists in BLM/Antifa https://t.co/tTESdV4LP0 — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 15, 2017

Such tweets would ordinarily create a public relations nightmare for a White House. Past Republican presidents went to great lengths to denounce groups like the ones that organized in Charlottesville. President George H.W. Bush denounced Duke as a racist when he ran for governor of Louisiana in 1991, for example.

During the press conference, Trump said he had carefully watched the events in Charlottesville but insisted he did not know Duke participated in the march, where protesters held Nazi flags and chanted "blood and soil,” a reference to German nationalism Adolph Hitler espoused.

Republican Rep. Will Hurd, who represents a swing district in Texas, called on the president to apologize after the press conference. "Nobody should doubt whether or not the leader of the free world is against racism, bigotry and neo-Nazis," he said in an interview with CNN.

But not all members of the party viewed the president's statements at Trump Tower in the same light. Kayleigh McEnany, spokeswoman for the Republican National Committee, tweeted:

President @realDonaldTrump once again denounced hate today. The GOP stands behind his message of love and inclusiveness! — Kayleigh McEnany (@kayleighmcenany) August 15, 2017

For his part, Trump denied that he took too long to condemn white supremacist groups, arguing that he waited to make an additional statement on Monday after he gathered more facts.

"I don't want to go quickly and just make a statement for the sake of making a political statement," said Trump, who has put forth or promoted statements before without having collected adequate information. "Frankly, people still don't know all of the facts."

The scene at Trump Tower in some ways resembled the days of the campaign and transition. High-profile guests came in and out of the golden elevators. An expansive press corps was packed behind the red ropes in the lobby.

But there were important differences. White salt trucks parked outside secured the fortress, keeping protesters a safe distance away. The gold podium in the lobby bearing the Trump Tower initials was replaced by a blue lectern that bore the official presidential seal.

Trump's homecoming came as his agenda stalls, divisions within his party endure, and intrigue about tensions among his staff drive news cycles. After the events in Charlottesville, Democrats called on Trump to fire adviser Steve Bannon, who has been associated with fringe nationalist groups but has denied being a racist. Bannon's future in the White House has often been under question, but those doubts have only grown with the new chief of staff in place and in light of reports of contention with National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster. Acccording to some reports, Trump has also grown tired of hearing Bannon receive credit for the election campaign's success.

Trump alluded to those frustrations in the press conference. "Mr. Bannon came on very late, you know that. I went through 17 senators, governors, and I won all the primaries. Mr. Bannon came on very much later than that, and I like him,” said Trump.

The president argued Bannon gets an unfair shake in the media but declined to say whether his job was safe.

"We'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon," Trump said.

The president had originally returned to Trump Tower to meet with Cabinet officials about agenda items, namely an infrastructure proposal at the center of his campaign policy promises. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, and Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney joined the president, who had been stationed at his New Jersey golf club while the White House undergoes renovations

Tuesday's event was designed to showcase a new executive order that would streamline the approval process for infrastructure projects. Returning to the city where Trump built his real estate empire could have provided the president an effective backdrop in promoting his administration's plans to rebuild America's roads, bridges and waterways.

Trump opened his press appearance explaining the new order (the administration plans to release a legislative proposal in the fall) and was expected to let Chao and others answer questions about it. But the president showed little interest in that plan and instead opened the floor to the press.

When asked about four CEOs who left his manufacturing council, Trump criticized their business practices.

"Some of the folks that will leave, they're leaving out of embarrassment because they make their products outside," he said.

Over 20 minutes later, Trump left the podium, stopping to answer a final question on his way out.