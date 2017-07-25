McCain, Pence Clear Way for Obamacare Repeal Debate

In a dramatic vote that forced John McCain to fly across the country a week after receiving a cancer diagnosis -- and that also required a tiebreaker from Vice President Mike Pence -- the Senate cleared a key procedural hurdle Tuesday, opening debate on the repeal and, potentially, replacement of Obamacare.

The vote tally was 51-50, with all Democrats and Republican Sens. Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski opposed. It was a significant victory for Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, who had been struggling to corral the support of hesitant senators just hours before the voting began. But though passage launches the process and keeps the prospect of repealing Obamacare alive, many hurdles remain this week before any measure can actually pass the upper chamber.

McConnell acknowledged those hurdles immediately after the vote, but said that by the end of the week he hoped to pass a measure that could also pass the House, or go to a conference committee between the two chambers. It remains unclear what the final health care bill will look like -- how much of Obamacare will be repealed, how much will be left in place, and what, if anything, Republicans put together to replace it. It also remains unclear if any final product would be able to pass.

“This is just the beginning. We’re not out here to spike the football,” McConnell said. “This is a long way, but we’ll finish at the end of the week.”

Even hours before the vote was held, Republicans’ ability to begin debate on the Obamacare measure was in doubt. More than a half-dozen senators remained publicly undecided about the procedural motion as of Monday morning, and some expressed frustration that they were unsure exactly what steps would be taken if that vote succeeded.

The momentum turned for McConnell after GOP leaders laid out the details of the process during their weekly conference lunch, and a quick succession of hesitant senators said they would vote to begin debate. The vote itself was dramatic -- protesters had to be removed from the chamber for chanting “Kill the bill” as lawmakers began to vote. Democrats refused to cast their votes until every Republican was on record. McCain arrived at the Washington airport from Arizona as the vote was being held, having received a last-minute okay from his doctors to travel despite resting last week following surgery and a diagnosis of brain cancer.

His flight’s arrival was covered live on cable news, and his return proved critical. With Murkowski and Collins opposed to the measure entirely, it would have failed without McCain’s support.

The motion sat at 48 votes for an extended period of time as McCain traveled from the airport and Sen. Ron Johnson, one of the most vocal holdouts, withheld his support while engaged in a spirited discussion with McConnell on the Senate floor. But quickly after McCain arrived, he and Johnson both voted in favor, and Pence ultimately cast the tiebreaker.

Directly after voting, however, McCain gave a speech on the Senate floor criticizing the process his party had undertaken on health care, calling their legislation a “shell of a bill” and strongly hinting that he might not support it even after the legislation is debated and amended this week. He lamented that the Senate, often called the world’s greatest deliberative body, had not lived up to that description.

“I’m not sure we can claim that distinction with a straight face today,” McCain said.

“We’ve been spinning our wheels on too many important issues because we keep trying to find a way to win without help from across the aisle. That’s an approach that’s been employed by both sides, mandating legislation from the top down, without any support from the other side, with all the parliamentary maneuvers that requires.”

Though the Senate is normally empty as lawmakers give speeches, senators from both parties stayed in their seats to listen as McCain spoke. President Trump, who was scheduled to give a press conference Tuesday afternoon, delayed the start until McCain finished, with the Arizona Republican’s comments carried live on the cable news networks.

Though the vote Tuesday was a triumph after weeks of skepticism that debate could begin, Republicans face a long road to passing any Obamacare measure this week. They will vote late Tuesday or Wednesday on two amendments -- the repeal of Obamacare with a two-year delay, which passed the chamber in 2015, and the GOP replacement plan. Both are expected to fail, as several GOP senators have come out against a repeal-only measure in recent weeks, and the replacement plan would likely require 60 votes because of amendments recently added from Sens. Ted Cruz and Rob Portman.

After those amendment votes, the Senate will continue debating the measure. Ultimately, per the rules of the budget reconciliation process being used to pass the legislation, there will be unlimited amendments offered to the legislation -- known in the Senate as a vote-a-rama. Though many will likely need 60 votes to pass because of complicated rules, others could be approved with only a simple majority. Republicans’ plan, as of now, is to find whatever combination of amendments they can this week that will keep 50 senators in support of the measure.