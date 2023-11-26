 Election of Milei, Wilders & Cogswell Scares the Left | RealClearPolitics

Election of Milei, Wilders & Cogswell Scares the Left

Roger Kimball, American Greatness November 26, 2023

AP

Is there a disturbance in the force? I think there might be. In just the last week, the chainsaw-wielding “anarcho-capitalist” Javier Milei won the presidential election in Argentina, the Freedom Party of Islamo-realist Geert Wilders trounced its opponents in the snap general election in the Netherlands, and, here at home, a Republican was elected mayor of Charleston for the first time since 1877. The Zeitgeist would seem to be awake and on the move. What is it waking from? I agree with those who say it is waking from wokeness.

 

