Did Republican Optimism Outrun Reality? | RealClearPolitics

Even as votes continue to be counted, the big picture that is emerging from midterm results around the country is that, as predicted, it appears Republicans will win control of the House of Representatives. That's a big deal. Even if the GOP controls only one chamber of Congress, President Joe Biden's legislative agenda is dead. Biden should realize that as speaker, Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is not going to help the president pass any big legislative priority. That will be a momentous change in Washington.