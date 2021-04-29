 China Doesn't Need Friends With 'Rivals' Like Biden & McConnell | RealClearPolitics

China Doesn't Need Friends With 'Rivals' Like Biden & McConnell

Lee Smith, Tablet April 29, 2021

China Doesn't Need Friends With 'Rivals' Like Biden & McConnell
6, to formally affirm Biden's electoral college victory over President Donald Trump, some Republicans are charging ahead anyway (Kevin Dietsch/Pool via AP)

With 'rivals' like Joe Biden and Mitch McConnell, Beijing doesn't need friends

Read Full Article »
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments
©2021 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site