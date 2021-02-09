 Secretary for America: George Shultz, R.I.P. | RealClearPolitics

Secretary for America: George Shultz, R.I.P.

Tevi Troy, City Journal February 9, 2021

Economist, academic, business leader, diplomat, and patriot George Shultz has just died at 100. He is one of only two Americans (along with Elliott Richardson) to hold four cabinet-level positions—serving as Secretary of State, Treasury, and Labor, as well as director of the Office of Management and Budget. By legend, he maintained a one-page resume, leading to the “George Shultz Resume Rule,” which I often share with job-seekers: “George Shultz had a one-page resume. If he did it on one page, so can you.”

