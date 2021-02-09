Secretary for America: George Shultz, R.I.P. | RealClearPolitics

Economist, academic, business leader, diplomat, and patriot George Shultz has just died at 100. He is one of only two Americans (along with Elliott Richardson) to hold four cabinet-level positions—serving as Secretary of State, Treasury, and Labor, as well as director of the Office of Management and Budget. By legend, he maintained a one-page resume, leading to the “George Shultz Resume Rule,” which I often share with job-seekers: “George Shultz had a one-page resume. If he did it on one page, so can you.”