A Democrat who is on the House Intelligence Committee has now been outed as being manipulated by a ChiCom honeypot. The woman’s name is Fang Fang. Some call her Fing Fang. Some call her Fung Fang. Some call her Fang Fung. Some say it’s Fang Fing. Regardless, there is a Fing in there somewhere, and she’s got her hooks into Eric Swalwell, congressman from California.