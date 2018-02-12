In Your Heart, You Know Rand Paul Was Right

With the recent budget vote, Washington has decided to spend an additional $300 billion over the next two years, on top of the $1 trillion that we’ve just tacked on to the national debt with the recent tax cuts. Congress also decided to put off dealing with the budget again until March 2019. Thanks to this decision, whatever economic gains we may experience since the passage of the tax cuts are at risk over the long-term. A debate is needed, if the country is to have a chance at sustainable, widespread economic growth. We must decide very soon on whether we seek to be the America of relatively low taxes, reasonable regulation, and fiscal responsibility, or if we want to be another Europe. I shudder at what the American peoples’ choice will be.