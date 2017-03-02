Trump Speech Gives GOP's Obamacare Plans a Boost

Congressional Republicans are feeling a sense of momentum when it comes to their efforts to roll back Obamacare, thanks to President Trump's joint-session address Tuesday night.

Lawmakers have been yearning for Trump to seize the bully pulpit on this issue, particularly after they received backlash from constituents at town halls last week. GOP leaders see the president's call for tax credits to help cover insurance premiums and expanded health savings accounts as an endorsement of their legislative priorities when it comes to health care reform, and believe the speech breathed new energy into a complicated and seemingly stalled-out repeal/replace process.

"He spent as much time on that as any issue he spent time on in this joint address to Congress," House Ways and Means Chairman Kevin Brady told RCP. Brady, who will be handling policy reforms through his committee, said Trump's address would help propel the panel’s efforts. "There's no mistaking -- he is exactly on the same page as House Republicans."

But despite this feeling of renewal, divisions within the GOP remain on how to approach their campaign promise to repeal the law. Conservatives in Congress are particularly concerned about the tax credits idea, arguing that the policy would create a new entitlement program.

Such dissent is magnified given that Republicans have little room for error when it comes to votes needed for passage. They anticipate united opposition from Democrats regarding any attempts to dismantle the health care law, the signature achievement of Barack Obama. Democrats wore blue "Save Our Care" buttons on their lapels during Trump's address Tuesday night, and plan on campaigning on the issue in the 2018 midterms.

On Wednesday, Trump met with members of the Republican congressional leadership team at the White House to plot a path forward in terms of messaging and gathering public support for dismantling Obamacare legislation. House Speaker Paul Ryan has been eying the month of March to get the ball rolling on repeal-and-replace bills and committee markups. Congress does not go on recess again until April.

But members of the Republican Study Committee and the House Freedom Caucus, along with a few GOP senators, view the tax credit component as a potential deal breaker. “We don't want to keep Obamacare alive. We don't want to add in new subsidies or new entitlement programs,” Sen. Rand Paul told CNN. Paul and others have advocated taking up a 2015 Obamacare repeal bill that passed through Congress before Obama vetoed it.

Conservatives also argue that a full repeal of the law before moving forward is critical. Paul and fellow Sens. Ted Cruz and Mike Lee put out coordinated tweets earlier this week arguing for that strategy.

"Failure is not an option. If we fail to honor our commitment to repeal Obamacare, I believe the consequences would be quite rightly catastrophic," Cruz told reporters Wednesday. The Texas lawmaker, who praised Trump's address, also argued that the president's remarks involving tax credits did not equal legislative language. "The president laid out general principles of reform, and right now both houses of Congress are debating," he said. "It's a mandate for us in Congress to get to work."

Cruz refrained from dismissing the tax credit component outright, however, saying, "I will consider any legislative proposal."

Sen. Thom Tillis was more direct when asked about where he stands on the competing ideas: “I’m all about perfect, but I’ll settle for good. We’ve got to get a solution in place that we can pass and send to the president’s desk.”

Such responses could signal that Trump carries significant sway. GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, a Louisiana physician who has proposed legislation that would keep elements of Obamacare in place, said the president did not specifically campaign on reprising the 2015 bill.

"President Trump ran on everyone having coverage, caring for those with pre-existing conditions, without mandates, at a lower cost," he told reporters. "The American people voted for his vision. I think we should readjust what we did to the president’s vision, because more than any other single person in our country right now, he is in sync with the national mood."

Messaging will be a key priority when it comes to moving forward, given that Republicans ran on "repeal and replace" for years. But lawmakers are also weighing broader public sentiment. An NBC News poll, for example, found that more people (43 percent) advocate modifications to the Affordable Care Act than those who want a major overhaul (36 percent). Only 16 percent said the law should be eliminated.

Ryan and other leaders have argued that Obamacare is collapsing under its own weight, and that Republicans would "rescue" the health care system.

Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, who chairs the Senate's campaign committee, said the public won't be caught up in semantics, as long as they see results.

"The American people are not focus-grouping the words that we use," he told RCP. "The American people are looking at the check they are writing to their insurance company and saying it’s too damn high."

Sen. Mark Sanford, asked to explain the disparity between the lack of agreement in GOP circles despite assertions by some that an agreement is near, was philosophical. “Welcome to the world of politics,” he said with a laugh.

James Arkin contributed to this report.