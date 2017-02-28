GOP Struggles With Obamacare Ahead of Trump Address

Several prominent conservative lawmakers balked at a draft bill to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act Monday, throwing a wrench into one of Republicans’ key agenda items the evening before President Trump is set to deliver his first major address to Congress.

Weeks after Republicans hoped to hold votes repealing the health care law, there’s no consensus between the House and Senate or within the party on how to replace it. While most lawmakers don’t expect Trump to get into details about health care during his speech Tuesday, they hope he will outline priorities and plans that will push the party back on track.

House leaders had been working steadily toward a replacement plan, and Speaker Paul Ryan said earlier this month they hoped to release it this week following a weeklong recess. But prominent conservatives have shot down a draft of the proposal, first reported last week by Politico.

North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, chairman of the House Freedom Caucus, and Rep. Mark Walker, chairman of the Republican Study Committee, also of North Carolina, announced Monday they would vote against a leaked version of the draft. They said they were most concerned about the structure of the plan’s proposed tax credits to help people afford health plans. Meadows described them as a “new entitlement.”

“I think there’s still a number of issues to work out in terms of getting to a consensus,” Meadows told reporters Monday evening. “I think we’re committed to getting to a consensus, and yet at the same time, there’s a number of details that have to be worked out before we get there. I think we’re a long way from that at this point."

Walker was asked whether his concerns would slow the process. “I hope not,” he said. “We know that everybody is unified in the sense of wanting to do something."

Their dissention came the same afternoon House GOP leaders said in a private meeting that they were close to consensus between the House, Senate and White House on health care legislation, Texas Rep. Pete Sessions told reporters.

With outstanding questions and both chambers struggling to rally enough Republicans to repeal Obamacare, some in the GOP hoped that Trump’s address would light a fire under lawmakers and unify the conference.

“It would be remarkably beneficial to lay out basic policies, ideas to sharpen everyone’s focus,” said a senior GOP aide. “That’s the final ingredient we need to get moving. It could come later, I guess, but coming now would be very helpful.”

A second GOP aide said, “It’s a big stage for him to be talking about health care, and I think that might refocus it.”

Some senior lawmakers, however, said they didn’t think it was the right setting for Trump to get into any detail on health care policy. They also hoped he would outline broad principles of repealing and replacing that could potentially push members of Congress toward unity.

“I think he should say that we have to be unified if we’re going to be successful around here,” said Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch, chairman of the Finance Committee, which has jurisdiction over health care. “We have to be unified, and that means some of us are going to have to accept things that are a little more difficult for us to accept."

Tennessee Sen. Lamar Alexander, who chairs the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee that shares jurisdiction over the issue, said he didn’t expect Trump to “dictate from on high” during his address, but to simply outline GOP principles.

“I think he should set up the major goal, which is to move from a health care system that costs too much to one that gives more Americans more choice of lower cost insurance and does that by moving decisions out of Washington and back to the states and in the hands of consumers,” Alexander said.

Oklahoma Rep. Tom Cole said Trump doesn’t need to push lawmakers too much on the ACA Tuesday night because the party remains united, for the most part, on repeal. The problem comes in the second half of the equation: Some moderates are concerned about repealing without a full-scale replacement in hand to preserve insurance for many in their states, while conservatives are frustrated by lack of movement.

Conservative Sens. Rand Paul of Kentucky, Ted Cruz of Texas and Utah’s Mike Lee tweeted Monday evening that they were pushing for a full repeal like the one that passed the last Congress but was vetoed by Obama, something House conservatives have vocally advocated. Paul warned in a tweet against replacement plans that were “Obamacare lite.”

Trump probably won’t bridge those divides on Tuesday; he’s more likely to stay out of the weeds on health care the day after releasing his topline budget proposal. But his input and influence will be critical in the coming weeks in bringing congressional Republicans together on the issue.

“As legislation moves, as it comes to the floor, he’s going to have to give some sort of signal on where he is on these issues that really divide the Republican conference,” Cole said. “They’re not divided that they want to repeal. They’re not divided broadly on what they want to replace. But there will be individual policy questions wrapped into that, and I think the president weighing in is pretty indispensable."