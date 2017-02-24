CPAC Activists Back the Left's Right to Protest Trump

OXON HILL, Md. – Participants at the annual Conservative Political Action Conference here have noticed the high level of energy and activism among Democrats in the early days of the Trump administration, but they’re not put off by it. In fact, some find it encouraging.

CPAC falls this year at the end of a week highlighted by raucous town halls, along with other protests and pushback directed at Republican members of Congress during their first recess since President Trump took office. Democratic constituents have angrily questioned lawmakers on their efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, and challenged them to provide more oversight of the White House. But while Trump has dismissed these protests, many conservatives here cheered the opposition’s right to make its voice heard.

“Political participation is important,” said Christina Pushow, 26, a graduate student at Johns Hopkins. “I don’t care what side you’re on. I think it’s great that people feel motivated to protest. I think it’s great we live in a free country where we’re allowed to protest.”

Karina Lopez, 18, a college student from Los Angeles, said some of the protesting has been over-the-top, but she cheered more active engagement by the left.

“I completely support their right to protest, though I do think it’s getting excessive,” Lopez said. “Every decision being made is being protested. But I hope that motivates them to go out and vote and be active and make their voices heard, because we sure did."

Iman Redzepi, a 19-year-old student from New Jersey, said she would “defend until my last breath people’s right to protest.”

“Everyone has the right to disagree with [Trump] or fight back or protest against it, obviously,” she said. “If he does deserve it, I think it’s a good thing. But I think everyone needs to give him a chance. … It hasn’t even been 100 days yet. I think he’ll surprise everyone in a good way."

During his remarks to the conference, Trump called Obamacare a “failed health care law that threatens our medical system with absolute and total catastrophe.” He then addressed some of the demonstrations against the agenda to repeal and replace it.

“Now people are starting to develop a little warm heart, but the people that you're watching, they're not you,” he said. “They're largely -- many of them are the side that lost, you know, they lost the election. It's like, how many elections do we have to have? They lost the election.”

That message came two days after Trump tweeted about “so-called angry crowds” that were “planned out by liberal activists. Sad!”

Some in the crowd agreed. Pushow, the Hopkins student, said she thought some of the protests were “manufactured” and not “self-funded.” Another attendee, a policy writer in Washington who declined to give his full name, said he was “a little wary of astro-turfing,” referencing the idea that some in the left’s grassroots movement are being paid to protest. But he added, “Civic engagement is always great. The more the merrier.”

Some of the attendees dismissed opponents’ anger. Diante Johnson from Champagne, Ill., who came to CPAC with the Black Conservative Federation, called the protests “pointless.”

“The left protests, the right actually votes. That’s how we protest, in the polls,” he said. “If all those people went to the polls and voted, Hillary might have won."

Others, while not dismissing the protests, said they spring from an isolated a minority of Democratic voters. Brian, the policy writer, referenced Sen. Tom Cotton’s town hall with thousands of Arkansans earlier this week, where he faced spirited opposition and pointed questions. Brian pointed out that Trump won the state with 60 percent of the vote.

“As loud as these protests are, they really don’t represent the majority, according to the most recent election,” he said.

Steven Yorkey, 21, a student at the Rochester Institute of Technology, had a similar message. He said it is important for members of Congress to listen to the frustrated voters who are speaking out, but also said the protests represent a small minority of their constituents.

“Is this a majority of Americans [expressing)] backlash because Trump won or is it just a small percentage of people? Right now, it’s a small percentage,” Yorkey said. “The president needs to make sure, and Congress, that they’re not upsetting more people and making an actual problem."

Nick Fish, the national program director for American Atheists, said increased political participation is a good thing, even if he disagrees with the ideology of those energized on the left. He also said that Republican members of Congress who have avoided town halls this week are making a mistake.

“If this election taught us anything, it’s that people don’t want members of Congress who are just there and aren’t engaged with them,” he said. “If you’re missing out on an opportunity to do that, you’re alienating the people who, they’re going to be mad at you anyway, [and] they’re going to be even more mad if you don’t show up."