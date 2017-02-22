Voters Confront Republican Lawmakers at Town Halls

BLACKSTONE, Va. – Rep. Dave Brat was barely three minutes into introducing himself at a town hall here Tuesday night in front of 200 people when the chants from outside – where several hundred others who couldn’t fit in the room were gathered – starting to rain down: “Questions! Questions! Questions!” Soon, some in the room were chanting too.

“Don’t worry -- I’m not delaying. I’ll take as many questions as you guys want,” Brat said, trying to drown out the chants before quickly wrapping up his bio.

It was an apt start to a spirited town hall meeting in which Brat faced consistent outbursts from the restive crowd and tried to answer hostile questions from Virginians who didn’t vote for him or President Trump—but who wanted to be heard anyway.

The second-term Republican, famous for defeating then-House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in a 2014 primary, stuck to the style he’s known for, speaking professorially and citing Adam Smith, James Madison and even Emmanuel Kant to try to explain his thinking. But for the most part, the crowd wasn’t having any of it.

They booed when Brat said the best route to preserving a clean environmental was “economic growth;” a chorus of angry shouts came when Brat said that the Affordable Care Act “has just collapsed;” and there was another sustained outburst later when he said he didn’t deny climate change because “the climate changes all the time.”

In many ways, it was the exact scene scores of Brat’s colleagues are hoping to avoid by choosing not to hold town hall meetings this week, the first recess since Donald Trump took office. Many held “tele-town halls” or found other ways to meet outside the public eye.

Those who forged ahead were often met with long lines of angry Democrats who loudly demanded answers on everything from the repeal of the Affordable Care Act to Trump’s Cabinet choices and investigations into whether Russia tried to influence the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

South Carolina Rep. Mark Sanford held a town hall for three hours over the weekend because it was so crowded; Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas faced angry voters in a district that Trump won with 62 percent of the vote; Ohio Rep. Jim Jordan faced more than 100 demonstrators on a visit to the historic home of President Warren G. Harding Monday.

Brat, and the others like him who faced voters in person this week, expected pushback.

“Some of these are just irresolvable on the policy,” he said in an interview before the town hall. “Then you just have to be kind as a person. I’ve never been aggressive with everybody, and I just have to explain. But again, I think I’ve explained things to people who follow me."

But many weren’t satisfied: Nino Bianchi, who drove 45 miles from just outside Richmond to the town hall Tuesday, said Brat offered “no specifics” and that those in the room “all understood that there was some BS going on.”

Members who did hold the meetings came prepared with ways to keep them civil and cool-headed. Brat only took questions pre-written on note cards, chosen by the local mayor. Freshman Rep. Scott Taylor, at a town hall in Virginia Beach, Va., on Monday night, had constituents pre-write their questions, and an aide selected them, although they were then allowed to ask the question into a microphone – though the mic was held for them, rather than handed over, in an effort to avoid letting anyone hijack the questioning.

Constituents came prepared, as well: after some Republicans dismissed the town hall attendees as "paid protesters" or partisan activists from outside the district, scores of people at Taylor’s town hall wore name tags which included their zip codes. The hecklers didn’t hide the fact they were Democrats—but they wanted to make it clear that they are constituents from the district.

Many of the questions were on similar themes: concerns about the repeal of the Affordable Care Act and demands for a replacement; calls for more investigation into Russia’s interference in the election and reports of communication between Trump’s campaign and Russia; and general outrage at Trump, including what he’s said and done one month into his term.

Mary Demeyer, 70, a psychologist, attended Taylor's town hall in Virginia Beach Monday night, partially, she said, “out of fear.”

“I think people are afraid; I think they’re afraid of Trump,” she said. “He’s a scary character. He’s scary. I think people are trying to put the brakes on that."

In many ways, these town halls were a lose-lose situation for Congress members. Taylor’s on Monday night was the first of three this week, all of which drew hundreds of constituents into large auditoriums. Repeatedly throughout the evening, when the crowd booed or shouted, Taylor said there was “room for nuance” in his policy positions, aiming to bridge the gap between his positions and opponents in the audience. But these crowds didn’t want conciliation. They wanted to vent their frustration with GOP control of Congress and the White House.

One young woman asked Taylor whether he agreed she had the right to decide “what happens to my body.” She received a standing ovation and extended cheers. Taylor responded that she had “a legal right to do that,” but that personally he was “pro-life.” His response received scattered applause and boos.

At no point was the problem for Taylor starker than with the first question he received: a woman said she had multiple sclerosis and asked whether the provision protecting pre-existing conditions would be maintained if Congress repeals Obamacare.

“I will not support something that does not have protection for pre-existing conditions,” Taylor said in response. That didn’t satisfy everyone.

Valerie Mitchell, 48, a mental health counselor, said she has cancer and skipped a radiation treatment to attend the town hall. She expressed frustration that Taylor was short on specifics.

“I don’t know what that means, exactly,” she said, referring to his pledge. “Does it mean the insurance company is going to offer me a policy? But at what price? Are they going to ask about my health care conditions before they offer the policy? I don’t know. They say, ‘Oh, you’ll get offered a policy,’ but I don’t know what questions you’re going to ask before that."

Taylor, in an interview later, dismissed concerns that his answers were vague.

“I may not have given them what they wanted to hear, but I’m pretty sure I was pretty candid on tons of questions, and that’s my reputation,” he said.

Many appreciated the effort. Multiple attendees outside Brat's and Taylor’s town halls said they were glad their representatives were hosting them, even though they didn’t anticipate agreeing on much.

Most of the voters who spoke to RealClearPolitics outside the Brat event were Democrats, even though the district went narrowly for Trump, and 58 percent voted for Brat. Several conceded that didn’t expect to hear a new message from him. But they wanted to remind Brat, a conservative who’s part of the arch-conservative House Freedom Caucus, that although the district is conservative, it’s not monolithic.

“I just want my voice to be heard,” said Amanda Conlin, 35, who added that the election has made her more active in politics. “I want to show up and let him know, 'Hey, not all of your constituents are hard right, Tea Party, religious, anti-environment, pro-gun people, and I’m one of the people that is not.'"

Meanwhile, although they attracted much less news coverage, others showed up to convey the opposite message. John Watt, a retired naval officer standing outside Taylor’s town hall, said he was there “to show that the silent majority is large and growing.”

“I think the ‘resistance’ is totally counterproductive and wrong and misled,” Watt added. “I think what they think they know is mostly wrong. Uunfortunately, the other side is misinformed."

Taylor, one of the few members to hold multiple town halls throughout the week, declined to criticize his colleagues for not doing the same, saying some had security concerns, and that he himself had to be careful with security at his gatherings. During the town hall, he repeatedly said he was having fun, and that he wanted his constituents to have a voice.

“I think for the long term, it’s important that we have dialogue, that people have a seat at the table,” Taylor said later. “I’m not going to criticize [colleagues] if they feel as though they’re unsafe.”

Brat was more direct. Asked before the event if his colleagues were making a mistake by avoiding town halls, he responded: “I don’t know -- you’ll see tonight. If we have a civil discourse town hall, they’re making a mistake. If rotten tomatoes are getting thrown at the end of the night, then they’re smart.”

Despite boos and angry shouts aimed his way, no tomatoes were thrown at Brat.