GOP Jammed by Both Sides Over Obamacare Repeal

Republicans spent the last three election cycles campaigning on a pledge to repeal Obamacare—and to great effect. The GOP gained control of the House, Senate, and the White House since the signing of the health care law.

The inauguration of Donald Trump was supposed to be the final piece in congressional Republicans' plan to gut the former president’s legacy item—and replace it with something better.

Instead, it has spawned an all-out resistance effort that, in some ways, resembles the early days of the opposition movement against the health care law in the first place.

Lawmakers are returning home to their districts to find constituents upset about plans to repeal Obamacare without a clear alternative. And to complicate matters further, conservative groups are ramping up pressure on members of Congress to uphold their pledge to get rid of the law. Meanwhile, the president has been embroiled in his own controversies that have clouded the GOP agenda, while offering little direction except for his vow of "insurance for everybody."

Republicans are discovering that holding the reins of power may not be all it’s cracked up to be. Instead, they are getting squeezed—and hard—from two directions.

So what has changed?

"The reason health care is political all the time is because it's one issue that really motivates voters," former Democratic Rep. Earl Pomeroy, a health care lobbyist who was voted out of office in the Tea Party wave of 2010, told RCP. "They value the security health coverage brings to them and their family, and they become alarmed if they think the security they have in place will turn on a dime. ... It's why Democrats went from being popular in 2008 to unpopular in 2009."

While Republicans campaigned against the law, Democrats didn't exactly rush to defend it, and dozens of moderates have lost their congressional seats for voting for Obamacare. Now, Democrats see opposition to repealing the law as an effective mobilization tool and believe Republicans will see the political fallout at the ballot box.

Such a reversal in the dynamics around Obamacare doesn't exactly equal a change in the political tide, however. According to the RealClearPolitics polling average, support for the health care law has risen over the past several months and now runs just about even with those who oppose it. A recent CNN survey attributes the change to a rise in support from Democrats and independents. Republicans, meanwhile, remain steadfastly opposed to the law.

What's more, Republican districts have become safer since 2010, when the party won back control of the House and redrew many district lines. And despite low approval ratings across the board, Trump remains highly popular among Republicans. A Morning Consult poll found 86 percent of Republicans in GOP districts hold positive views of the president. For this reason, Republican lawmakers may be more concerned about a primary challenge than they would be about a restive liberal base when it comes to Obamacare.

Conservative outside groups, including FreedomWorks, are also working to counter the liberal activism by organizing repeal rallies of their own.

House conservatives are pushing leadership to repeal the law as they promised—not to simply fix what is already in place. “Members of Congress are scared all the time,” Rep. Raúl Labrador of Idaho told reporters on Tuesday. “They need to actually just lean in, move forward, and do what they told the American people they were going to do.”

Republican leaders have recognized the political complications on both sides. House Speaker Paul Ryan said Tuesday that the GOP would take a "step-by-step approach" to repealing and replacing the law. Members are expected to meet later this week with newly confirmed Health and Human Services Secretary Tom Price, a former congressman who wrote one of many replacement plans, though lawmakers have yet to coalesce around one. "We will have a stable transition, where no one has the rug pulled out from under them while we work toward a better, more stable system," Ryan said.

Meanwhile, President Trump pointed to a new report that Humana would withdraw from the health insurance exchanges under Obamacare, citing signs of an "unbalanced risk pool."

The president tweeted: "Obamacare continues to fail. Humana to pull out in 2018. Will repeal, replace & save healthcare for ALL Americans.” But the news may also create a sense of urgency in terms of coming up with a replacement plan. That's where Republicans could find themselves with more liability.

"Republicans, when they campaigned, they didn't campaign on repeal only. They always campaigned on repeal and replace, and they told their constituents they would come up with a plan that would be better," said James Capretta, health care policy expert at the American Enterprise Institute. Without a firm replacement plan, Republicans "created a political opening for constituents to be concerned about what would be taken away.”

Democrats have seized on that opening. "Repeal is no longer just a television commercial," said Jesse Ferguson, a Democratic strategist and former spokesman for the Hillary Clinton Campaign. "Now that Republicans are having to actually answer what they would do, it's exposing the damage that repeal would do to a lot of families, and that's animating them."

While Clinton campaigned on preserving Obamacare, Ferguson acknowledges that the energy Democrats are seeing now may indicate missed opportunities to make a more positive case for the law when it first passed in 2010. "What makes it now different from moments that have come before is that voters can no longer abide Republicans who offer a theory only when it comes to health care. Voters want an actual plan."

The craving has been on display at town halls in red districts in Utah, Tennessee, Wisconsin, and Florida. Republicans have been counseled on how to prepare for combative town halls and have received guidance on security. Last week, Utah Rep. Jason Chaffetz, who was elected with over 70 percent support, was shouted down by anti-Trump protesters who chanted, "Do your job!" Wisconsin Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who has represented his district for nearly four decades, encountered backlash at his routine forums over the weekend.

Chaffetz claimed some of the protesters were paid agitators. Several Republicans, including White House spokesman Sean Spicer, have dismissed the responses at town halls around the country as the work of activist groups funded by wealthy liberal donors. (The line of criticism echoes that of some Democrats in 2009, who downplayed Tea Party rallies and events supported by groups like Americans for Prosperity and Freedom Works.)

As lawmakers prepare to go home to their districts next week and face what could be another series of rowdy town halls, there are questions about whether the resistance to Obamacare repeal is orchestrated or organic.

Democrats argue they have grassroots momentum, and that established organizations are tapping into an animated base. "One of the things we've been hearing is people saying this is something they had never done before," said Sarah Dohl, co-founder of the newly formed non-profit, Indivisible.

Dohl and other fellow former Capitol Hill staffers published a "Practical Guide for Resisting the Trump Agenda" in December, which she said attracted more than a million downloads. The guide borrows tactics from the Tea Party movement and is aimed at helping people organize at the local level, particularly engaging lawmakers at town halls and congressional offices. The traction prompted the founders to create a 501(c)(4). One segment of the guide, for example, outlines ways to press lawmakers at town halls and encourages participants to record and share their experience on social media for maximum exposure. Local affiliates of Indivisible helped organize protesters at some of the Republican town halls last week.

Dohl has experience on the other side. In 2009, she worked for Texas Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett, one of the first members of Congress to be targeted by the Tea Party for his support of the Affordable Care Act during the contentious August recess. Dohl said the momentum is on the Democrats' side now because Trump is broadly unpopular and there is a "sense of urgency that it’s time to get loud," she told RCP.

"Before Republicans took the White House and Congress, we knew the health care law was relatively safe," she continued. "But at this point in the story, we have more to lose because it's really possible now that Republicans and President Trump could do away with it."

Another group, Save My Care, has sponsored a bus tour that has traveled the country since Trump's inauguration, opposing the Obamacare repeal. The group has sponsored 27 rallies in 12 states, including Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Ohio, Indiana, Missouri and Wisconsin—all states Trump won.

Some Republican strategists argue such efforts might only embolden their party, and that protests could serve as a foil. "If there are these organized efforts on the left, you will see a lot of Republicans and conservatives respond in kind," said one GOP campaign operative. "Republicans always do well when there is another force against the conservative agenda."