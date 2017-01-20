Mr. Trump Comes to Washington

Donald J. Trump, a thrice-married real estate developer, business executive, reality television star and natural showman, assumed office Friday as the 45th president of the United States. It was a day featuring traditional courtesies and customs, an unusually combative inaugural address, parades and protests, and the installation of a glamorous new first family in the White House.

Along with Donald and Melania Trump, the family contingent included daughters Ivanka and Tiffany, sons Donald Jr., Eric, and Barron, along with son-in-law Jared Kushner and various Trump grandchildren. They soldiered through the day with the new president—even the little ones appeared on the parade reviewing stand, where Trump and Vice President Mike Pence sat side by side saluting as various military bands marched by while darkness fell in the capital city.

After a presidential campaign season that seemed to stretch the fabric of the country, the former presidents and first ladies on the dais at the midday swearing-in ceremony served as an inspiring testimonial to America’s resiliency. George W. Bush and his wife, Laura, attended, even though Bush’s father, the 41st U.S. president, remained hospitalized in Houston, where his office said he watched the ceremony on television.

Ninety-two-year-old Jimmy Carter and his wife, Rosalynn, attended the ceremony as well. On his way to Washington, the 39th president shook hands with every passenger on his flight from Atlanta. Asked by a reporter how he’d advise Trump to avoid being a one-term president, Carter replied, “Just do a good job, tell the truth.”

As a younger man, Jimmy Carter walked the entire parade route as a way of communicating that he was a man of the people. The 2017 parade route took America’s billionaire president past the Trump International Hotel, the Pennsylvania Avenue property he opened late last year. The event began in the rain, which didn’t last long but may have thinned the crowd at its start. Cheers rang out for the new president and vice president, while boos could be heard as House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi was announced.

Although they had the shortest distance to travel to the inauguration, the hardest journey must have been the one taken by Bill and Hillary Clinton. The new president acknowledged as much near the end of the lengthy quadrennial luncheon inside the U.S. Capitol with congressional leaders and other party dignitaries. “I was very honored when I heard that President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton were coming today,” Trump said as he asked them to stand. The Clintons received a standing ovation.

Not everyone was so gracious. Rep. Jason Chaffetz, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, was on the inaugural dais, too. Chaffetz had vowed two weeks before the election—when he apparently expected Mrs. Clinton to win—that he had “two years’ worth” of investigative hearings planned for her. On Friday, Chaffetz inexplicably posted on Instagram a picture of himself shaking Hillary’s hand while adding this snide and threatening text: “So pleased she is not the President. I thanked her for her service and wished her luck. The investigation continues.”

Inauguration Day was a study in such contrasts. Melania Trump looked poised and elegant every moment of the day, while scruffy anarchists scrapped with police a few blocks away and shouted obscenities on the parade route as the presidential motorcade passed by, the smell of marijuana in the air. Democratic Party stalwart Joe Biden, leaving office after more than four decades of public service, got a smile out of 10-year-old Barron Trump by shaking the young man’s hand. Meanwhile, Democrat Chuck Schumer was heckled by a fair number of Trump supporters in the crowd even though he gave a speech lauding unity and patriotism, emphasizing the deep love of country exhibited by an eloquent Union soldier named Sullivan Ballou who was killed in the Civil War.

The inaugural address itself was also jarring in its inconsistencies. Although tempered with occasional grace notes and calls for unity, the harsh anti-establishment populism Trump espoused on the campaign trail was hardly modulated at all. He repeated his mantra that as president he would “put America first,” seemed to berate previous Republican administrations for military interventions abroad, and made sure he mentioned “radical Islamic terrorism,” a phrase eschewed by President Obama for eight years. Trump also fired spirited volleys across the bows of the establishment politicians sitting with him—Republican and Democrat.

“For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost,” the new president declared. “Washington flourished – but the people did not share in its wealth. Politicians prospered – but the jobs left, and the factories closed.”

For those who hoped that the office of the presidency would change Donald J. Trump, the only thing clear from his inaugural address is that it hasn’t happened yet. Asked his reaction to the speech, Sen. Tim Scott, an African-American Republican from South Carolina, seemed mostly pleased by its short duration.

“I’m celebrating a 17-minute speech,” he said. “I think he hinted at unifying the country, but more importantly, he said watch what we do. That’s the key to unifying the country. It’s not giving a great speech, it’s by having activities that are consistent with your overall theme.”

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, who clashed with Trump in the GOP primary, also sidestepped the question of the new president’s rhetorical tone, suggesting that what Republicans do with the power they’ve accrued on both sides of Pennsylvania Avenue in the ensuing months and years will be more important than Trump’s words delivered on the west side of the Capitol. “This election was a mandate for change,” Cruz said, “and we are poised to have the most productive Congress in decades.”

But if Trump used his speech address to tell off Washington policymakers, he was much chummier afterward at a signing ceremony with congressional leaders inside the Capitol. As Trump picked up his first bill to sign into law, a waiver allowing retired Gen. James Mattis to serve as defense secretary, the president joked that he “thought it was health care” legislation, a priority of the new administration.

“We’re going to get Chuck [Schumer] to sign that,” Trump said with a grin as he nodded to the Senate minority leader, a fellow New Yorker who has promised to fight Republican efforts to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.

Turning back to the task at hand, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Democratic leader Pelosi helpfully showed Trump where to sign. The freshly minted president seemed to enjoy the exercise as aides delivered Cabinet nominations in succession for Trump to sign off on.

“This is for Rex [Tillerson],” Trump said, holding aloft the nomination papers for his secretary of state pick. He turned back to Schumer, saying, “I assume he was approved today?” The president smiled and the room laughed; Tillerson’s nomination, one of the more controversial Cabinet choices, is due for a vote in committee Monday. Only a few of Trump’s nominees were approved by the Senate on Friday, with Democrats delaying others.

The issue of signing pens, distributed to congressional leaders as tokens, quickly became a running joke. Pelosi was disappointed with hers, for Health and Human Services secretary-designate Tom Price, who plans to play a leading role in gutting former President Obama’s signature legislative achievement, and so Trump offered her a trade: Elaine Chao, his pick for transportation secretary.

Pelosi quickly corrected him. “Mr. President, the leader wants this one.” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is married to Chao, and he ultimately received the pen. Schumer also traded his first pen, for Ben Carson’s nomination as HUD secretary, for another Trump used to sign David Shulkin’s nomination as Veterans Affairs secretary. Shulkin was originally an Obama nominee.

Outside the Capitol, the crowds for this inauguration were far smaller than at Barack Obama’s historic swearing-in eight years ago. Those who did attend were enthusiastic for the new first family, however. Before the ceremony began chants of “USA! USA!” broke out. Appreciative whistling was heard when Melania Trump entered the Capitol grandstand. One supporter standing near an RealClearPolitics reporter said she looked like Jacqueline Kennedy.

Many boos were directed at Schumer, particularly when he mentioned the word “gender identity.” Some in the crowd started small chants of “We want Trump!”

Not all the attention was positive. As Trump was taking the oath, a handful of protesters in the crowd started blowing a whistle and shouting, “Not my president!” They were removed by police. Some 90 protesters -- who began turning over newspaper racks, harassing Trump supporters and throwing rocks at police -- were arrested later about three blocks from the parade route.

It started raining two minutes into Trump’s address, which seemed to dampen no one’s enthusiasm. When Trump mentioned “radical Islam,” big cheers broke out. “That a boy!” yelled one supporter. There were also loud cheers for Trump’s mention of law enforcement. And the crowd also joined in for the last line of the speech, reciting “Make America great again.” Then a small chorus of “Trump! Trump! Trump!” broke out.

Many of the new president’s supporters are not the kind of people who would normally come to Washington. Some of them sounded almost as though they’d journeyed there just to make sure it was real. “I’ll be honest with you, I didn’t expect this to happen,” said Donovan Durand, a beverage technician from Fiskville, Rhode Island. “And it didn’t really hit me until about 11 p.m. on election night where I said, ‘Holy crap, this is going to happen.’ I’m happy: Finally someone I pushed for and voted for has finally made it through.”

Rosendo Cruz, a retired transit worker from Los Angeles and born in El Salvador, termed Trump’s election “a very, very nice blessing.” Wearing a red “Make America Great Again” hat and identifying himself as a member of Latinos for Trump, Cruz said he and his wife attended Thursday’s concert at the Lincoln Memorial. “We felt the presence of the Lord was there,” he said.

Asked about Trump’s views on immigration, Cruz said: “Immigration reform is a very big issue because he is trying to get the people out who were doing bad things here like narcotics. And he mentioned it many times. I’ve been living here more than 40 years, I’m retired, I’m living the American Dream because I was doing good. I had a good job.”

“Trump is breaking the mold of what it takes to be a president of the United States. It’s pretty big,” said Shane Kruchten, a military veteran from San Diego. “It’s cool that someone with no political background was able to break that mold and make such an impact.”

“I just want to see the economy get better. He’s already started that transition,” Kruchten added. “I think he’s going to stick to his guns. Making America great again. Bring jobs back to America, that’s huge.”

Caitlin Huey-Burns, Rebecca Berg, James Arkin, Emily Goodin, Christopher Beach, Alexis Simendinger, and Melissa Cruz contributed to this report, which was written by Carl M. Cannon.