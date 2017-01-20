In Trump's Address, Echoes of a Turbulent Campaign

President Donald J. Trump promised Americans Friday that their lives will improve and the country will prosper because “the people became the rulers of this nation again.”

Under gray skies and amid a light rain, Trump pledged to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States in a setting of majesty at the U.S. Capitol that calmed, if just for a few moments, the fierce political turbulence represented on the stage.

Trump and his wife, Melania, sat within feet of Hillary Clinton, the candidate Trump defeated after a cliffhanger ending that shocked many Democrats. Bill Clinton, the 42nd president, who won the White House twice by “putting people first,” said little but squeezed his wife’s hand in a gesture of support.

Next to the Clintons sat Laura Bush and President George W. Bush, whose brother, Jeb, tried -- but resoundingly failed -- to defeat Trump during the Republican primaries. The former Florida governor said last month that he did not vote for the former New York businessman, but hoped Trump has “a servant’s heart, and he leads.”

President Obama, who chatted amiably with the 45th president before and after the ceremony, bowed his head to listen to his successor’s inaugural message.

“Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families and good jobs for themselves,” Trump said, delivering his prepared speech with forcefulness and a serious expression.

“But for too many of our citizens, a different reality exists: Mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities; rusted-out factories scattered like tombstones across the landscape of our nation; an education system, flush with cash, but which leaves our young and beautiful students deprived of knowledge; and the crime and gangs and drugs that have stolen too many lives and robbed our country of so much unrealized potential,” he added.

Trump’s view of the America he now governs was as bleak as the weather -- and entirely consistent with his nationalist campaign rhetoric to help the American people rescue their country from Obama and Hillary Clinton, and from establishment GOP conservatism, represented by the Bush family.

He had a message for the members of Congress seated around him, too. “We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it,” he said. “Now arrives the hour of action.”

It was an unusual inaugural address in its blunt and simple language and casual focus on unity. But it was familiar to the president’s base of supporters because it was so reminiscent of candidate Trump.

He threw his allegiance behind the people who voted for him -- the “forgotten men and women of our country.” He called his victory their victory, and pledged an “oath of allegiance” not just to those in “this historic movement,” but also to “all Americans.”

The address was peppered with campaign slogans (“America first”; “buy American and hire American”) and Trump ended his first act of governance with “we will make America great again.”

In between, he vowed to protect U.S. borders, create jobs, rebuild infrastructure, and “get our people off of welfare.”

He offered some mega-boasts, promising that the “American carnage” of gangs and drugs “stops right here and stops right now,” a result any president would be unable to deliver.

Trump said his administration would “eradicate” what he called “radical Islamic terrorism … completely from the face of the Earth.” His White House national security adviser, Michael Flynn, has said he views Islam as a terrorist organization masquerading as a religion, and Trump has called for extra vetting of Muslims from certain regions of the world who seek to enter the United States. But the inaugural address did not dwell on the details of achieving his goals.

On international affairs, Trump said American interests come before the needs of other nations. He also said his administration “will reinforce old alliances and form new ones,” a sentence that could refer to U.S. commitments to NATO and other allies, as well as Trump’s stated belief that Russia can help his administration defeat ISIS.

Trump reminded his listeners that the United States is a beacon for freedom, and that loyalty to country comes before loyalty to a group or any political party. That message will be challenged on Saturday by protesters who plan to demonstrate in Washington against the new administration and its policies. (A small demonstration led to clashes with police and arrests soon after the swearing-in.)

“When you open your heart to patriotism, there is no room for prejudice,” the president said. “We all enjoy the same glorious freedoms and we all salute the same great American flag.”

To embellish his points about racial inclusiveness, the president referenced a child born “in the urban sprawl of Detroit,” which he clearly envisioned as African-American, and a child born in Nebraska, presumably white, noting they share the same dreams and the same Creator.

“The Bible tells us, `How good and pleasant it is when God’s people live together in unity,’” the president added.

Critics warned that Trump’s words rang hollow because of his policies, and even the complexion of his Cabinet, which is predominantly white and male (and skews older). The president’s first batch of executive actions in the next few days are expected to take direct aim at health benefits for women under the Affordable Care Act, to strip protections from deportation for undocumented immigrants, and to unwind progressive directives to departments and agencies put in place by Obama.

“We will not fail,” said the president who had no political or government experience before Friday. “A new national pride will … heal our divisions,” he vowed.

Stating, even tweeting, will not make it so. Inaugural addresses are just a beginning.