Hegseth: If You Actively Undermine The Chain Of Command, As Milley Did, We Will Review Those Actions

. @SecDef : If you actively undermine the chain of command — as Gen. Milley did under the previous Trump administration — we are going to review those actions. Accountability is BACK. pic.twitter.com/2RDliukN56

WILL CAIN, FOX NEWS HOST: I want to ask you about General Mark Milley. His photo, his portrait was taken down at the Pentagon. He has, I think there is currently a commission being put together to explore whether or not he should be demoted.



His security clearances have been taken away. Tell me the thought process, both there at the Pentagon, at the White House, with Mark Milley.



DEFENSE SECRETARY PETE HEGSETH: Accountability is back, Will. It's the understanding that if you actively undermine the chain of command, as General Milley did under the previous Trump administration, we are going to review those actions administratively inside the Defense Department. Mark Milley got a pardon.



That's something President Biden was in his purview to do. Just like in our purview at the Defense Department, we have the opportunity to review things he may have done inside the chain of command while President Trump was president that undermined those authorities. So security clearance in the interim is revoked.



There will be a review of the rank he will retain upon retirement. And he'll have that process. But this is a demonstration that inside President Trump's Defense Department, we're going to hold not just junior levels, the highest levels possible accountable for actions.



And that's what the signal this is meant to send.

