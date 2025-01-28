RCP Podcast: Trump Tries To Rein in Federal Workers and Remake Military, Political Futures of Vivek Ramaswamy and Kamala Harris, How Biden Killed the ERA

Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and RCP senior elections analyst Sean Trende break down President Trump's effort to rein in and limit the size of the federal workforce. Is ending work-from-home a return to pre-COVID norms, a move toward efficiency, or an effort to ferret out people who might quit if they had to go into the office?
In the next segment, starting around minute 10:30, Vivek Ramaswamy is already out of the Department of Government Efficiency, which he co-headed with Elon Musk for a couple of weeks. Was Ramaswamy forced out? He is expected to go on to run for governor of Ohio. Could he win that race?
"When DOGE first started, it looked like Ramaswamy and Musk were going to be partners, and then within three Scaramuccis, Vivek is out," Tom Bevan commented. "It is pretty clear that if there was any sort of power struggle, Elon won and Vivek lost."
Next, starting around 18:30, a review of President Trump's executive orders related to the military. Trump is ending all diversity programs, planning to prevent transgender people from serving, reinstating service members who were forced out for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine, and building an "Iron Dome" missile defense shield for the U.S.
"If we take the polling literally, something like 10% of young people consider themselves nonbinary or transgender. That's 10% of the potential soldier pool you're excluding," commented Sean Trende.
After that, starting around 23:30, a conversation about this new article by Barbara Perry in Newsweek about the political future of Kamala Harris: "Will There Ever Be a Kamalot? A Look at the Ghosts of Veeps Past"
"Harris should take heart that the last four vice presidents who ran for president as incumbents and lost had numerous successes after their losses, including landing in the White House on a second try," Perry wrote in Newsweek.
Will Harris follow other past vice presidents who succeeded after losing their first presidential bids or fade into obscurity?
"I do think we have to be too careful not to write her off too much. Most people thought Hillary Clinton was finished after 2008, and she ended up being the nominee. Most people thought Joe Biden was done in 2016, but he wasn't," added Sean Trende. "If you want to go back further, look at Richard Nixon. Reading between the lines, I think a lot of Democrats actually feel like Kamala deserves another shot."
Finally, around minute 31, Andrew Walworth interviews columnist and New England Law Boston professor Wendy Murphy about how President Biden's lame-duck declaration of support for the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA) conflicts with his administration's efforts to argue in favor of transgender rights. She wrote in the Boston Herald: "Biden Finds a Way To Fumble to the End"
"If only yelling made it so," she said. "I don't think anybody honestly believes that the president has the power to declare a constitutional amendment valid."
"We thought, why would you do this now, four years later, after fighting against two lawsuits? Where is this coming from?" she added. "Nobody asked him these questions."
Andrew Walworth asked: "You're arguing that by putting transgender rights under the rubric of sex, which is covered by the ERA, it somehow compromises what the ERA was supposed to do because it lowers the threshold for what? ... And once you say legally that sex is not predetermined, but it is mutable, you end up with this lower level of protection?"
"Women have been fighting for the ERA because it bumps us up from intermediate scrutiny to strict scrutiny. But the Supreme Court has said we only get bumped up if two things happen. One, if the ERA is put into the Constitution, and two, if women are immutable, meaning non-changeable, meaning you can't change your sex," Murphy explained. "Over time, the transgender movement created a collapsing space between sex and gender, and of course, being transgender means your gender is mutable. Not your sex, but your gender. But all of this is happening in law under the definition of sex, and with U.S. v. Skrmetti, the Supreme Court is poised to declare gender is mutable."
"It is the Biden Department of Justice that set up the destruction of the ERA and the devastation of women's fight for equality by filing the Skrmetti case in the first place, and then arguing to the Supreme Court about the mutability of gender, and not even asking for strict scrutiny," she explained. "Even if the ERA is valid, it no longer matters because women will become mutable under Skrmetti."
