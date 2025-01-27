Phil Wegmann: Senate Democrats Trying To Appeal To Old Guard, Neocon Republicans To Block Tulsi Gabbard

RCP reporter Phil Wegmann broke down the strategy for and against Donald Trump's nominee for Director of National Intelligence, Sunday on FOX News, as Tulsi Gabbard begins confirmation hearings this week:
PHIL WEGMANN, REALCLEARPOLITICS: The takeaway from this last week is that the Republican dam in the Senate didn't break yet. And that's why we're so folks focused on those two nominees you just mentioned -- RFK and Tulsi Gabbard -- this week because we're going to see whether that Republican coalition can stay together.
With Hegseth and Noem we saw there weren't enough defections to sink either of them. This reflects two things. First, Donald Trump has remade the Republican Party in his own image. But more than that, he's won the debate on some of these items like immigration and defense policy.
I think what we're seeing is sort of the realignment in realtime where you have, according to polling, the majority of the public supporting his vision for these things. We'll have to see just how durable that realignment is when it comes the national security and to health policy.
That's why we're focused so much on this, because it's going to set the tone for how the administration governs in these areas and others.
...
Democrats know that the name of the game is not them voting all together, it's getting Republicans to jump ship, to join them.
Thus far what we've seen is that with Noem, who is less controversial than Tulsi Gabbard, she got seven Democrats to support her. With Hegseth, it came down to the wire. Yes, there were some defections like Mitch McConnell, Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski, but this White House is more than happy to send the vice president to to Capitol Hill the cast that tie-breaking vote.
With Democrats and Tulsi Gabbard, I think they're trying to appeal to that old guard of sort of neo-conservative, national security Republicans, but that's an increasingly rare breed on Capitol Hill. And some of these attacks and allegations against Tulsi Gabbard, like Senator Blackburn just laid out, allegations that she's somehow a Russian spy, well, you know, that dog didn't hunt, you know, previously when Republicans were more than happy to welcome her into the fold, and we'll see if it, you know, is something that frightens away more than three Republican senators this week.