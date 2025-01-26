Vance: Temporary Visitors' Babies Do Not Have The Automatic Right To Be U.S. Citizens

MARGARET BRENNAN: The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops this week condemned some of the executive orders signed by President Trump, specifically those allowing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) to enter churches and to enter schools.



Do you personally support the idea of conducting a raid or enforcement action in a church service, at a school?



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: Well, let me address this. Of course, if you have a person who is convicted of a violent crime, whether they're an illegal immigrant or a non-illegal immigrant, you have to go and get that person to protect the public safety. That's not unique to immigration. But let me just address this particular issue, because as a practicing Catholic, I was actually heartbroken by that statement.



I think that the US Conference of Catholic Bishops needs to actually look in the mirror a little bit and recognize that when they receive over $100 million to help resettle illegal immigrants, are they worried about humanitarian concerns? Or are they actually worried about their bottom line? We're going to enforce immigration law. We're going to protect the American people.



Donald Trump promised to do that. And I believe the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, if they're worried about the humanitarian costs of immigration enforcement, let them talk about the children who have been sex trafficked because of the wide open border of Joe Biden--



MARGARET BRENNAN: So you personally support them going into schools and churches?



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: Let them talk about people like Laken Riley who were brutally murdered. I support us doing law enforcement against violent criminals, whether they're illegal immigrants or anybody else, in a way that keeps us safe.



Let me ask this question, Margaret, let's separate the immigration issue. If you had a violent murderer in a school, of course, I want law enforcement to go and get that person out. So then what's the point of the question?



MARGARET BRENNAN: You changed the regulation this week, that's the point of the question. Giving the authority to go into churches and go into schools--



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: Exactly. We empowered law enforcement to enforce the law everywhere, to protect Americans--



MARGARET BRENNAN: But that also has a knock on effect- a chilling effect, arguably, to people to not send their kids to school.



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: I desperately hope it has a chilling effect on illegal immigrants coming into our country.



MARGARET BRENNAN: You think the US Conference of Catholic Bishops are actively hiding criminals from law enforcement?



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: I think the US Conference of Catholic Bishops has, frankly, not been a good partner in common sense immigration enforcement that the American people voted for, and I hope, again, as a devout Catholic, that they'll do better.



MARGARET BRENNAN: There are five legal challenges already to one of the other immigration actions, the order on birthright citizenship. A federal judge, appointed by Ronald Reagan, who I think you'd agree, has some conservative credentials, paused the order to end birthright citizenship, calling it "blatantly unconstitutional." How do you reconcile this challenge to the 14th Amendment to the Constitution?



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: So, I actually disagree with that judge and these things will be litigated. That's the nature of our constitutional system.



But here's the basic idea of President Trump's view on this. If you are a lawful permanent resident or a legal immigrant who plans to stay, your children, of course, should become American citizens. But let's say you're the child of an ambassador, you don't become--



MARGARET BRENNAN: --but that's not part of it.



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: Well, that's an important principle--



MARGARET BRENNAN: --there's already a carveout having to do with kids of diplomats.



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: But we're saying that that carve out should apply to anybody who doesn't plan to stay here. If you come here on vacation and you have a baby in an American hospital, that baby doesn't become an American citizen. If you're an illegal alien and you come here temporarily, hopefully, your child does not become an American citizen by virtue of just having been born on American soil.



It's a very basic principle in American immigration law, that if you want to become an American citizen, and you've done it the right way, and the American people in their collective wisdom have welcomed you into our national community, then you become a citizen. But temporary residents, people who come in here, whether legally or illegally, and don't plan to stay, their children shouldn't become American citizens. I don't know any country that does that, or why we would be different.



MARGARET BRENNAN: Well, this is a country founded by immigrants. This is a unique country.



VICE PRESIDENT VANCE: Well, this is a country founded by--



This is a very unique country, and it was founded by some immigrants and some settlers. But just because we were founded by immigrants, doesn't mean that 240 years later that we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world. No country says that temporary visitors, their children will be given complete access to the benefits and blessings of American citizenship. America should actually look out for the interests of our citizens first, and that means, again, if you're here permanently and lawfully, your kid becomes an American citizen. If you're not here permanently, if you're not subject to the jurisdiction of the United States and don't plan to be, why would we make those people's children American citizens permanently?

Vice President J.D. Vance made the case for the Trump administration's immigration policy and opposition to "birthright citizenship" for the children of people in this country temporarily or illegally, during his first interview in office, with CBS's Margaret Brennan on "Face The Nation.""This is a very unique country, and it was founded by some immigrants and some settlers. But just because we were founded by immigrants, doesn't mean that 240 years later that we have to have the dumbest immigration policy in the world. No country says that for temporary visitors, their children will be given complete access to the benefits and blessings of American citizenship. America should actually look out for the interests of our citizens first," Vance said.You can watch the full interview below: