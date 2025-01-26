Politico's John Harris: Second Term Trump Is Everything His Supporters Hoped For, And Everything His Adversaries Feared

Politico's global editor-in-chief John Harris discusses his new article, "Time to admit it. Trump is a great president. He's still trying to be a good one,"
Sunday on ABC's "This Week" roundtable
:
JOHN HARRIS: Sure. And that headline was maybe a little bit of a hand grenade to get people's attention. But the argument I was making is, President Trump is great in the sense of being a large and consequential figure who is putting his imprint on every aspect of American politics, even American culture. That's quite distinct from saying, oh, he's a good president whose policies are in the public interest and that are going to make the country better. That is of course the source of a terrific argument and I don't weigh in on that.
RADDATZ: You said he has everything his supporters hoped for and everything his adversaries feared.
HARRIS: Absolutely. And I think the point that is obvious this week is that President Trump is not a fluke, as a lot of Democrats thought after 2016 and thought throughout his first term. And I think now, you have to say he also has legitimacy. He didn't steal the 2024 election. He won it, not by a huge margin, but by a pervasive margin geographically and among these groups.
What's the significance of that? If somebody is a movement president, that means Democrats have to reckon it with him. They can't just push him to the margins becausehe's singularly awful. He has the support of a huge swath of the American public, and he's using that very purposefully to achieve some big things.
That's what we saw. It's not just a cult of personality. This time it's tied to very disruptive ideas and programs that are dividing the country in historic ways.