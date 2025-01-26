Back to Videos

Politico's John Harris: Second Term Trump Is Everything His Supporters Hoped For, And Everything His Adversaries Feared

|
Posted By Tim Hains
On Date January 26, 2025
Politico's global editor-in-chief John Harris discusses his new article, "Time to admit it. Trump is a great president. He's still trying to be a good one," Sunday on ABC's "This Week" roundtable:


JOHN HARRIS: Sure. And that headline was maybe a little bit of a hand grenade to get people's attention. But the argument I was making is, President Trump is great in the sense of being a large and consequential figure who is putting his imprint on every aspect of American politics, even American culture. That's quite distinct from saying, oh, he's a good president whose policies are in the public interest and that are going to make the country better. That is of course the source of a terrific argument and I don't weigh in on that.

RADDATZ: You said he has everything his supporters hoped for and everything his adversaries feared.

HARRIS: Absolutely. And I think the point that is obvious this week is that President Trump is not a fluke, as a lot of Democrats thought after 2016 and thought throughout his first term. And I think now, you have to say he also has legitimacy. He didn't steal the 2024 election. He won it, not by a huge margin, but by a pervasive margin geographically and among these groups.

What's the significance of that? If somebody is a movement president, that means Democrats have to reckon it with him. They can't just push him to the margins becausehe's singularly awful. He has the support of a huge swath of the American public, and he's using that very purposefully to achieve some big things.

That's what we saw. It's not just a cult of personality. This time it's tied to very disruptive ideas and programs that are dividing the country in historic ways.
Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2025 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site