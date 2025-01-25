Stephen A. Smith: The American People Decided Trump Is Closer To Normal Than What We See On The Left

On this week's broadcast of 'Real Time' with host Bill Maher on HBO, sports journalist Stephen A. Smith explained why President Donald Trump won the 2024 election.
BILL MAHER: It's also not the case that every baby born, which is what we've had for the last four years, is kind of a jump ball of, oh, I don't know, just as likely, let's not even put the sex on the birth certificate, let's let the kid decide when they're five. That was crazy. So there's going to be this backlash.
And that's what you have now. You did bring it on yourself in a lot of ways.
STEPHEN A. SMITH: Here's the deal.
The man was impeached twice. He was convicted on 34 felony counts. And the American people still said, "he's closer to normal than what we see on the left."
MAHER: Exactly.
SMITH: That's what they're saying. He's closer to normal. Why? Because something that pertains, when you talk about the transgender community, for example, and you're talking about the issues that pertain to less than 1 percent of the population, the Democratic Party came across as if that was a priority more so than the other issues. And so he comes into office. Now you're talking about childbirth, citizenship and what have you.
He knows that's not going to pass the mustard. But he knows that he made that promise. So when he shows up week one on Capitol Hill and he says, this is what we're going to do through an executive order, even though it's going to be shot down through the courts and what have you, he's saying, I kept my promise.
A lot of other things that he's going to point to that he's going to try to do, I kept my promise. Then you turn around and you look at the left and you say, what promises did you keep? Now, you might know the answer to that. I'm certainly not questioning your knowledge about that at all.
What I'm saying is, what resonated with the voter? What voter out there can look at the Democratic Party at this moment in time and say, there's a voice for us, somebody that speaks for us, that goes up on Capitol Hill and fights the fights that we want them fighting on our behalf. They didn't do that. And that's why they're behind the home.
And that man is back in the White House. And they want to sit up there and talk. You look at the networks right now.
They're talking about it. Look at it. This is the latest.
Look at him. Here he goes again. Well, you know what here he goes again means? He's doing what he said he was going to do.
He promised you he was going to do these things. And he walked into office week one, and that's exactly what he's doing. And he's saying, y'all do something about it.
And when you try to do something about it, he's going to say, look at them now. Now they're concerned about these issues. Were they talking about that during the campaign? Hell no.
That's really it.