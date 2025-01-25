Obama Alum Dan Pfeiffer: Democrats Have To Go On FOX, "We Have To Be Everywhere And You Have To Be In Uncomfortable Spaces"

On the latest edition of 'Pod Save America,' Obama White House adviser Dan Pfeiffer reacts to fellow former Obama alum Tommy Vietor going on FOX News to defend the Democratic party's agenda
.
JON FAVREAU: I thought Tommy did great.
DAN PFEIFFER: He was very quick on the draw.
FAVREAU: I mean, I did this. I did Jesse Waters during the convention when we were at the height of brat summer, we were riding high, much, much tougher.
PFEIFFER: Jesse Water seemed a little scared about his future. We saw you now he is riding high.
FAVREAU: Yeah.
Tommy was like, why don't you just, you just want to let this go? Donald Trump won. He's like, I'm not letting it go, Tommy Vietor. Tell me that, that question about how many, how many genders that was the first question to Tommy. It wasn't like, Hey, hello.
Could you comment on the pardon? It was like, Tommy, tell us about the genders. Still worth it.
You know, I still think it's worth going on. It was worth going on to hear Tommy bring up the conspiracies, give Jesse some sh*t. Like, I think, I think it's good.
PFEIFFER: I have been a long time opponent of Democrats, other than the most talented of Democrats, which I would include Tommy and going on Fox news. But now like, this is the thing we have to do. We have to be everywhere and you have to be in uncomfortable spaces.
So you'll get more attention. Like if Tommy had just gone on pick your MSNBC show, it wouldn't have gotten any currency outside of the people who happen to be watching at that moment.
FAVREAU: For example, we're not, we're not talking [Jon] Lovett's star turn on Chris Hayes last night, which happened at the same time.
PFEIFFER: He did Chris Hayes?
FAVREAU: He did.
PFEIFFER: I'm learning this right now.
FAVREAU: I did the night before with Tim Miller. Yeah.
PFEIFFER: You and Tim Miller were on Chris Hayes at the exact same time?
FAVREAU: It was basically just, yeah, we were just hanging out, just hanging out. Oh, we had a good time yelling about everything.