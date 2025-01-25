Back to Videos

Maher: Democrats F*cked Up So Bad That "Trump Is Cool Now"

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date January 25, 2025
HBO host Bill Maher on Friday's edition of 'Real Time' remarked that the Democrats messed up so badly that President Donald Trump is seen as "cool now."

"Let me put it this way," Maher began. "Here's how bad the Democrats f*cked up: Trump is cool now. He's not just the most powerful guy in the world and just made himself like the richest. He's actually kind of [cool] at 78."

"I mean, rappers like him, the athletes are doing-" Maher continued while gesturing Trump's iconic rally dance. "I was making fun of him, j***ing off two guys at one time, and now he owns it. And now they're doing it!"


"The rap artists would talk to him," guest Stephen A. Smith said. "Celebrities all over the place from Hollywood, from L.A. to New York, would talk to him. And they all loved him until he ran for office. So then when they talked about him in the way that they talked about him, they were like, you didn't feel that way about him before. What changed? And they asked - a lot of people asked themselves that question. And they weren't satisfied with the answers to Dems' gave them."

BILL MAHER, HOST: Let me put it this way. Here's how bad the Democrats f*cked up. Trump is cool now.

He's not just the most powerful guy in the world and just made himself like the richest. He's actually kind of [cool] at 78.

Yes. I mean, rappers like him. The athletes are doing...

I was making fun of him j***ing off two guys at one time. And now he owns it, and they're doing it. I mean, the village people are gay for Trump now.

STEPHEN A. SMITH: YMCA.

REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): He's always been a celebrity, Bill. He had The Apprentice.

MAHER: He was a joke.

KHANNA: He had The Apprentice. He used to do movie cameos. He did wrestling.

MAHER: He was a joke.

SMITH: You know what the problem with that is? He was a celebrity, but he was made to be a celebrity by a whole bunch of Democrats. Think about that.

I mean, I'm telling you, listen, Trump, and I've said this many occasions, I knew Trump before he ran for president. When you're hosting your fights at, you know, Trump Casino, and you're showing up to Nick's basketball games with Bill O'Reilly and stuff like that, we would see him. The players would talk to him.

The rap artists would talk to him. Celebrities all over the place from Hollywood, from L.A. to New York, would talk to him. And they all loved him until he ran for office.

So then when they talked about him in the way that they talked about him, they were like, you didn't feel that way about him before. What changed? And they asked - a lot of people asked themselves that question. And they weren't satisfied with the answers to Dems' gave them.
Recommended
Mel Gibson on LA Wildfire Cleanup: I\'m Glad Trump\'s Here, \
Mel Gibson on LA Wildfire Cleanup: I'm Glad Trump's Here, "It's Like Daddy Arrived And He's Taking His Belt Off" January 24, 2025

Academy Award winner Mel Gibson in an interview with FOX News host Sean Hannity praised President Donald Trump's visit to Los Angeles to survey the damage from the wildfires. "There are those that say, they might have done it on purpose, I won't go that far -- but if they didn't do it on...

Trump vs. Rep. Sherman at Wildfire Roundtable: People That Think Like You Made Insurance Companies Leave California
Trump vs. Rep. Sherman at Wildfire Roundtable: People That Think Like You Made Insurance Companies Leave California January 25, 2025

At a Friday roundtable event in the Pacific Palisades, President Donald Trump told Rep. Brad Sherman (D-CA) that people who think like him made it impossible for insurance companies to operate in California. REP. BRAD SHERMAN (D-CA): Mr. President, without your help, they're only going to get...

David Brooks: Trump Is Attempting To Create An \
David Brooks: Trump Is Attempting To Create An "Electoral Monarchy" January 25, 2025

PBS NEWSHOUR: New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including the busy first week for the Trump administration, what President Trump has prioritized since reentering the White House and his...

Capehart: Trump Kept a Lot Of Promises, \
Capehart: Trump Kept a Lot Of Promises, "But He Hasn't Kept The Promises That Everyone Says Got Him Elected President" January 25, 2025

PBS NEWSHOUR: New York Times columnist David Brooks and Washington Post associate editor Jonathan Capehart join Geoff Bennett to discuss the week in politics, including the busy first week for the Trump administration, what President Trump has prioritized since reentering the White House and his...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2025 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site