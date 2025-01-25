Maher: Democrats F*cked Up So Bad That "Trump Is Cool Now"

BILL MAHER, HOST: Let me put it this way. Here's how bad the Democrats f*cked up. Trump is cool now.



He's not just the most powerful guy in the world and just made himself like the richest. He's actually kind of [cool] at 78.



Yes. I mean, rappers like him. The athletes are doing...



I was making fun of him j***ing off two guys at one time. And now he owns it, and they're doing it. I mean, the village people are gay for Trump now.



STEPHEN A. SMITH: YMCA.



REP. RO KHANNA (D-CA): He's always been a celebrity, Bill. He had The Apprentice.



MAHER: He was a joke.



KHANNA: He had The Apprentice. He used to do movie cameos. He did wrestling.



MAHER: He was a joke.



SMITH: You know what the problem with that is? He was a celebrity, but he was made to be a celebrity by a whole bunch of Democrats. Think about that.



I mean, I'm telling you, listen, Trump, and I've said this many occasions, I knew Trump before he ran for president. When you're hosting your fights at, you know, Trump Casino, and you're showing up to Nick's basketball games with Bill O'Reilly and stuff like that, we would see him. The players would talk to him.



The rap artists would talk to him. Celebrities all over the place from Hollywood, from L.A. to New York, would talk to him. And they all loved him until he ran for office.



So then when they talked about him in the way that they talked about him, they were like, you didn't feel that way about him before. What changed? And they asked - a lot of people asked themselves that question. And they weren't satisfied with the answers to Dems' gave them.

HBO host Bill Maher on Friday's edition of 'Real Time' remarked that the Democrats messed up so badly that President Donald Trump is seen as "cool now.""Let me put it this way," Maher began. "Here's how bad the Democrats f*cked up: Trump is cool now. He's not just the most powerful guy in the world and just made himself like the richest. He's actually kind of [cool] at 78.""I mean, rappers like him, the athletes are doing-" Maher continued while gesturing Trump's iconic rally dance. "I was making fun of him, j***ing off two guys at one time, and now he owns it. And now they're doing it!""The rap artists would talk to him," guest Stephen A. Smith said. "Celebrities all over the place from Hollywood, from L.A. to New York, would talk to him. And they all loved him until he ran for office. So then when they talked about him in the way that they talked about him, they were like, you didn't feel that way about him before. What changed? And they asked - a lot of people asked themselves that question. And they weren't satisfied with the answers to Dems' gave them."