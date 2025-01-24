Milei to WEF: In The UK, Citizens Are Being Imprisoned For Exposing Horrifying Crimes Committed By Muslim Migrants

Argentine President Javier Milei addressed the World Economic Forum on Thursday:
MILEI: Is it not true that right now as we speak in the UK, citizens are being imprisoned for exposing horrifying crimes committed by Muslim migrants, crimes that the government seeks to conceal? Or didn't the bureaucrats in Brussels suspend Romania's elections simply because they didn't like the party that had won?
Faced with each of these discussions, woke-ism's first strategy is to discredit those of us who challenge these things first by labeling us and then by silencing us.
If you're white, you must be a racist. If you're a man, you must be a misogynist or part of a patriarchy. If you're rich, you must be a cruel capitalist. If you're heterosexual, you must be heteronormative, homophobic, or transphobic.
For every challenge they have a label, and then they try to suppress you by force or through legal means.
Because beneath the rhetoric of diversity, democracy, and tolerance that they so often preach, what truly lies is their blatant desire to eliminate dissent, criticism, and ultimately freedom so they can continue to uphold a model in which they're the main beneficiary.