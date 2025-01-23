Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Tom Bevan, and Carl Cannon discuss President Trump’s virtual address today to the World Economic Forum in Davos. Trump discussed trade and tariffs, the Ukraine War, and relations with China.
"The elites at Davos have to be appalled, privately, but they read the election returns too, and they realize they have to do business with this guy," commented Carl Cannon.
Also from Davos this week, JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon appeared open to Trump's use of tariffs: "If it's a little inflationary, but it's good for national security, so be it."
In the second segment, starting in minute 11, Trump is rapidly changing U.S. immigration policy. Congress passed the Laken Riley Act this week requiring the deportation of illegal immigrants accused of any crime, Trump is sending thousands of troops to the border, and the Justice Department has been directed to investigate local officials who resist federal immigration laws. How much can the American public take?
"This is one of the reasons Trump won the election," commented Tom Bevan. "This is what the American people voted for. We'll see how it goes, but just wait until Mayor Brandon Johnson is arrested by Tom Homan's troops for trying to keep Chicago a sanctuary city. The odds of that happening are not zero."
"They named this law after a college student, Laken Riley, who was raped and murdered by a Venezuelan gang member who had no business in this country, and the Biden administration wouldn't own up to their mistakes. This made the voters mad, and it should have," said Cannon. "But then they include property crimes like theft in the law. Victor Hugo summed this up in Les Mis -- when an immigrant steals a loaf of bread to feed her kid and the Trump administration says she has to be deported, that's when the momentum will start to shift."
At minute 16, the conversation shifts to Trump's executive order rescinding birthright citizenship, which is already being challenged in the courts. Is that a step too far for the Trump administration?
"There's no question that since Trump took office, the public tolerance for tougher immigration enforcement measures has gone up," added Tom Bevan. "This is happening because Joe Biden and the Democrats threw open the Southern border and then lied to the public about it. They let in ten million people, and it changed the entire dynamic of how the public thinks about illegal immigration."
"The pendulum is swinging back now," Bevan continued. "Eventually, the Trump administration will push it to a point where it will go too far and it will swing back to the middle, but for right now, they are taking serious action, and that is what the public wants."
After that, starting at minute 20, Vivek Ramaswamy is the first voted off the island of the Trump administration, announcing his departure from the Department of Government Efficiency after upsetting the Trump base on Twitter last month.
Also, Elon Musk has some personal conflicts with people involved in Donald Trump's "Stargate" AI infrastructure project. What's the over/under on when Donald Trump and Elon Musk can no longer coexist?
Finally, starting at minute 32, Carl Cannon talks to Fox News political analyst Juan Williams about his new book "New Prize For These Eyes: The Rise of America's Second Civil Rights Movement."
