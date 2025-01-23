Back to Videos Gutfeld: Democrats Have Lost The Ability To Talk To Other Humans Because They Introduced Identity Politics |

Greg Gutfeld explains why Democrats have lost support. Gutfeld believes it is because of their focus on identity politics.



"I don't care about those tools. Everything they have said I heard already five years ago on this show. We told you that the Democratic Party was becoming a joyless, emasculated bunch of chaotic Karen's. We predicted what was going to happen to your party two years ago. I don't need some weasels to come tell me what is happening. When they were behind it to begin with. Look, you cannot be scared and have a conversation. The Democrats always, let's have a conversation. Nobody wants to talk to them because there is always, always a chance for potential condemnation if you speak your mind, if you move your hand any which way, you could be Hitler!





So nobody wants to be around you because you make behavior a potential for cancellation and ultimately turn on yourself so it is not white or Blacks or Hispanics that are leaving your party, pal, it is the fun people. People want to have fun. Identity politics does not make your life fun. It has invaded all of our lives. Think about it. Democrats have lost the ability to talk to other humans because the introduced identity politics. The elevation of yourself into every element of life. If you are in line at Starbucks and getting a coffee, that is your transaction self, but now you are supposed to say, hi, I'm Steve, I'm nonbinary, nobody wants to hear that crap."