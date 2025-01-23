Greenwald: DC Elites Aren't Upset That Trump Is Taking Decisive Action, It's That He's Using It To Put America First

Glenn Greenwald told FOX News host Jesse Watters that President Donald Trump is the first president in his lifetime to keep his promises once he took office. In an interview on Thursday, Greenwald added it remains to be seen whether Trump can override the establishment forces in his party.
JESSE WATTERS, FOX NEWS: So put your chin up and your shoulders back. Today was a good day. Substack columnist Glenn Greenwald joins me now.
Glenn, how do you think people are grappling with the speed of the change?
GLENN GREENWALD: I think it depends who the people in question are. If they're the people who have been ruling Washington with the same dreary bipartisan ideology that has kept the United States in this state of inertia and on the wrong track, according to most people, those people are petrified as they've been of Trump for so long. You're seeing the reasons why the establishment has both hated and feared Trump, because he doesn't abide by the bipartisan consensus in Washington that has kept this country on that wrong track, according to most voters.
But if you're the people who actually exercised your democratic right and voted for Donald Trump because you knew Washington wasn't working and you wanted someone to go in and break it and actually do so with great speed and assertiveness and not be constrained by these artificial rules they create to safeguard the status quo, then I think you're very happy. It's really the first time I've seen an election where a candidate stands up and makes a whole slew of promises about what they're going to do once they win, and then they win and they actually get into office and start doing exactly what they said they were going to do. That should be the norm, but it's really the first time I've seen it in at least decades.
WATTERS: You're so right about the fact that there was a consensus to stifle change. It was a conspiracy to stop the people from getting what they were trying to vote for, and now you have a guy who's actually delivering on his promises and they're calling him a king. Do you expect to see the king label slapped on him now for the rest of the term?
GREENWALD: If he were doing things with as much force but that served the interest of Washington elites, they would not be calling him that. The reason they're upset is not because he's taking decisive action. We have a very strong presidency in the United States that has only grown in power.
You can debate that, but that's the reality of what it is. What they're angry about and upset about is not that he's using it, but that he's using it for the purposes that he said he would use it for when running, namely to place America first, to stop worrying so much about what elites in European capitals and in Paris and in London and in Berlin think, but instead to start thinking about what's best for the United States, even if that means breaking rules, even if it means zooming into Davos and chiding publicly Jamie Dimon and the CEO of the Bank of America for what they're doing. These are the kinds of things they've been so worried about because these are the things that are effective.
WATTERS: They like the power, just not when he uses the power in ways that they don't like. Do you think that he has the kind of political capital and coattails that can bring in an RFK Jr., that can bring in a Tulsi, that can bring in a Kash Patel, or are those individuals still kind of on the fence here?
GREENWALD: Well, we saw with Matt Gaetz that the Republicans in the Senate are willing to say no to his if they feel like their ideology is too far afield from establishment consensus. Every Democrat voted for Marco Rubio. They're going to vote for Elise Stefanik.
It's the ones who challenge the establishment, like Tulsi Gabbard and RFK, who Republican senators, not just Democrats, are trying to stop. And I think Trump obviously has a lot of power, but whether he can override the establishment forces that are still dominant in his party, I think remains to be seen.