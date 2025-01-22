Back to Videos "Unknowns" Interviews Cenk Uygur About His Populist Plans To Unite America |

In this conversation with The Unknowns host Charlie Stone, Cenk Uygur, founder of The Young Turks network, explores his distinctive position in the political landscape as a capitalist, progressive, and extreme populist. He delves into the core principles of populism, emphasizing policies that prioritize the average citizen and the urgent need to combat systemic corruption among the "donor class".



Uygur critiques establishment parties—particularly the Democratic Party—for being disconnected from voters, advancing unpopular positions, and prioritizing donor interests over the public good. He commends the MAGA movement for successfully overthrowing the traditional leadership of the Republican Party and advocates for a similar political revolution within the Democratic Party to realize his vision of extreme populism.



Uygur also shares his nuanced view of President Trump, expressing admiration for Trump’s relentless determination in the face of ridicule and criticism. However, he warns of the dangers posed by Trump’s apparent willingness to pursue victory at any cost and being a "sore loser".





Referring to Trump as a "bull in a china shop," Uygur argues that while Trump's disruptive energy has the potential to dismantle corruption among the donor class—the right china to break—it must be checked and tempered to safeguard the principles of the American Constitution and democracy.



