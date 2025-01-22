NYC Mayor Adams: Biden Admin's Response To Migrant Crisis Was "Be A Good Democrat... It'll Pass"

TUCKER CARLSON: Because you complained about allowing tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of illegals -- foreign nationals who have no right to be here to come to your city and you have to pay for it and you complained, and this indictment was punishment for complaining?



MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: That is clearly my belief, and based on several aspects of it, that I can't go into detail, but there are other aspects of it that shows me that, you know, I was targeted because of that.



TUCKER CARLSON: So if we could just walk through -- and leave out the parts you can't talk about, of course -- but this happens at the beginning of the Biden administration, which is close to the beginning of your administration. all these foreign nationals start showing up in New York. They have no money, they have no jobs, they have no place to stay, and you have to deal with them, and the taxpayers here have to deal with them. So you go to Washington. What were those meetings like?



MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: Sharing with them that this was a problem.



TUCKER CARLSON: Who did you speak to?



MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: I spoke with Julie Chavez, who is one of the personnel. Perez, another personnel. I spoke with the president himself. I spoke with the president first, then the president came here to New York City.



The governor and I sat down with the president and I said, "Mr. President, I'm not sure what they're telling you about this problem, but this, this is a terrible problem that's playing out on the ground that we need to fix our border, and we need to just stop allowing people to come into the country with no destiny. We don't know what we're doing with them."



And they were stuck, there were some that were coming here that for almost 6 months to a year, in some cases 2 years, without any work authorization. Like what do you do with someone that cannot provide for themselves for that long period of time?



TUCKER CARLSON: Well, what do you do?



MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: We have to house them. We have to feed, clothe, house, and educate 40,000 children, hold them into a shelter system. The complete package of what you would do for an adult that can't take care of themselves.



TUCKER CARLSON: And so you tell the president and his aides this and what do they say?



MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: Basically, "Be a good Democrat, Eric."



TUCKER CARLSON: Be a good Democrat?



MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: That was the basic overall theme. you know, one of his aides told me that listen, this is like a gallstone, it'll pass. It'll hurt now, but it'll pass.



TUCKER CARLSON: Well, you pee it out then, why do you have to?



MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: Well said.

