RealClearPolitics: Presidential Pardon Frenzy, Trump's Day One Blitz, Atmosphere at Trump's Second Inauguration

Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan discuss the flurry of pardons offered by Presidents Biden and Trump this week, and what they mean for the future.
In the second segment, beginning around minute 11, the gang talks about Carl Cannon's new Cannon Fodder column about the media firestorm over Elon Musk's questionable hand gesture.
"Within minutes, PBS -- PBS! -- is saying he made what appears to be a fascist salute," Cannon said. "All the usual suspects, all the media outlets repeated it. The next day, Sen. Murphy is berating the UN ambassador nominee about it."
After that, starting at minute 23, a rundown of Donald Trump's 46 executive actions on his first day back in office, including emergency provisions on the border and energy policy. What are the most important, consequential decisions?
Finally, starting at minute 35, Tom Bevan talks with Richard Porter about attending Monday’s inaugural events in Washington, D.C., compared to what happened in 2017, and more about Trump's executive orders.
