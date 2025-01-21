Eric Adams: The Democratic Party "Left Me And It Left Working Class People"

NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: What happens is that if you push back on, that's the norm and that's what working-class people want, you get demonized --



TUCKER CARLSON: Or indicted for upgrading your flight.



NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: That's exactly what you have. So people often say, well, you don't sound like a Democrat. You seem to have left the party.



No, the party left me and it left working-class people. In our conversations that we should be talking about this are not the issues that everyday people that are in power are talking about.



People are concerned about the future of their families, and that should be our focus, and that's the focus of this administration.



TUCKER CARLSON: It does seem that way. So you're being challenged supposedly, I think it's true, by Andrew Cuomo, the former governor. What do you make of that?



NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: Well, he hasn't announced and I'm a firm believer, I'm not running against anyone. I'm running against myself. Andrew Yang got into the race the last time he was 13 points up in the poll and the team, we were very clear, we have to run our race. So no matter who's in the race, I'm going to run my race and I'm going to sell to New York is what we did with this city in the reversal of where we were headed and where we're going now.



TUCKER CARLSON: So, you were here in the 90s when the city reached peak crime, 1992-93, then Giuliani comes in. Everyone hates Giuliani now and he's being destroyed by lawsuits, but the truth is crime just went right off a cliff. You were there. And the idea was pretty simple, it's like we're just not gonna let quality of life crimes slide anymore, and if you'll commit a small crime, you're more likely to commit a big crime. That was the idea. Jack Maple and the whole -- you were there. Why not do that?



NYC MAYOR ERIC ADAMS: Well, no, that's exactly, and you're right. Our police during that era, and Bill Bratton, who I have a great deal of respect for, and Jack Maple, as you mentioned, many people don't know the name Jack Maple, but we owe a debt of gratitude to his commitment.



That whole model of just not accepting any and everything goes, I know how successful it is, and that is the methodology that I believe and I live by, cause I policed when you allowed any and everything goes. I was in the subway systems and I saw what our subway systems looked like.



You have to go to the method, as Bill would say, you have to reclaim the city so that you can make sure it's doing the right thing for all New Yorkers.



