Bret Baier Interviews Masa Son, Sam Altman, Larry Ellison: "We Have To Do The Big Investment For The Good Of Humanity"

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Oracle founder Larry Ellison and SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son comment on President Trump’s Stargate AI investment project in an interview with FOX News anchor Bret Baier on ‘Special Report.'
BRET BAIER: President Trump just moments ago here at the White House announcing this new project for infrastructure inside the U.S. for artificial intelligence and three men are teaming up with the president in this, in this public-private partnership, and that is Sam Altman, OpenAI CEO, Larry Ellison, Oracle founder, chairman of the board, and chief technology officer, and Masayoshi Son, SoftBank chairman and CEO. Gentlemen, thanks for being here. It's, it's exciting. I heard what you made, the comments you made inside. First, let me talk to you, Sam, about what this means for AI in the future for the U.S. investment here.
SAM ALTMAN, OPENAI: This means we can create AI and AGI in the United States of America. Wouldn't have been obvious that this was possible. I think if a different president might not have been possible, but we are thrilled to get to do this, and I think it'll be great for Americans, great for the whole world.
BAIER: And Masa, you said that this is the golden age. You used President Trump's phrase. Why is this administration that can do it, do you think?
MASA SON, SOFTBANK: Because we can make deal happen. You know, it's all energized. Approval come much faster, much bigger, and more meaningful way.
BAIER: Larry, you talked about what can come out of this as far as health care and other things. People are starting to get their head around AI, but not fully.
LARRY ELLISON, ORACLE: Well, when you go to the hospital these days, if you're, if you're using a modern system, excuse me, using, using a modern system, the doctor will get a little note written by AI describing what the purpose of the appointment. And then that note will have your latest lab tests, and your, and before, so the doctor's prepared when they meet with the patient. The, the AI will actually listen to the conversation between the doctor and the patient, and make recommendations, and improve the likelihood that the patient's going to get a high quality of care.
It's easier for the doctor, it's better outcomes for the patient. It's really a revolution in medicine, but it's a revolution in many other industries as well, as well. Medicine just touches us all.
BAIER: Sam, for the people who are concerned about AI, on either the work and job front, or just it's scary, what do you say to them that there are rails to make sure that it doesn't go out of bounds?
ALTMAN: There are hundreds of millions of people using these tools today. It'll go to billions. People are using it and really dependent on it for all sorts of great things in their lives.
Like any new technology, we do have to put some rails on it, and you can imagine ways it could go wrong. But if you look at the safety record, what we've been able to ship so far, what I think we'll be able to do in the future, the benefits of this tremendously outweigh the downsides. We have to be responsible how we do this, we have to build it carefully.
But I think people are really good, and people will do, on balance, incredible things with this technology. The scale of this investment, obviously, is huge. And what I think that says about the likely progress of the technology, at least what all of us believe, is correspondingly huge.
But I have enormous faith we'll figure it out.
BAIER: And the first one in Texas?
ALTMAN: First one in Texas. Already going.
BAIER: And that's a big project. Masa, I want to ask you about money and public-private partnerships.
Before President Biden left in his farewell address, he expressed concern or warnings over an oligarchy, the fact that guys with a lot of money would have a lot of influence on policy. You guys obviously have a lot of money, but you're putting it together with President Trump. How do you respond to that criticism about big money and its influence in U.S. government?
SON: Well, for the better humanity of our future, we need big capital to invest into the project. We cannot do it with small money. We have to do the big investment for the good of humanity.
And it creates jobs. Yeah, creates lots of jobs.
BAIER: Larry, why on this day one do you think you decided to do this?
ELLISON: I assume you've been working on it for a long time. We have been working on it for a long time. The first data centers are actually under construction in Texas already, and we'll be turning them over to Sam to start training their next model.
The data center we already built, it was the largest computer ever built. The data center we're building will surpass it and be the largest computer ever built, which enables this AI, which will allow personalized medicine. This is going to touch all of us.
Yes, it takes a huge investment, but the result of the investment will be vaccines that prevent cancers, personalized medicine, where we never again run into a problem like COVID-19 before, because we get an early warning. We know when COVID starts, when there are a handful of patients, rather than having to wait until it's become an epidemic and very difficult to control. This is a very large investment that affects all of humanity.
BAIER: Can I ask the three of you just really quickly to get a sense of where you see the economy? There seems to be this optimism, or like the yoke is being released as far as regulation and business to flourish. Is that fair?
Is that a fair assessment? How do you see it? Yeah, I think so.
SON: This is the beginning of golden age. America will be great again.
BAIER: You're using the president's words. He's got you.
SON: Yes.
You said you were going to invest $100 billion. He said, come back with $200 billion.
ALTMAN: The thing about Musk is you can always negotiate him up.
BAIER: Now you're $500 billion.
SON: Yes, yes, yes.