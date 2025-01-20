Back to Videos

Scott Jennings: Trump Indicted These Gangsters To Their Faces While They Had To Sit In Front Of Him, "It Was Glorious"

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date January 20, 2025
CNN political commentator Scott Jennings praises President Donald Trump's second inaugural address.


SCOTT JENNINGS: I thought this was an incredible speech, honestly, and truly watching Donald Trump indict these gangsters to their faces while they had to sit right in front of him in that intimate setting in the rotunda for Republicans was remarkable. They had to sit there and take it just minutes after Biden, who we're looking at here, pardoned his entire family. I mean, it was glorious.

By the way, I love the rotunda setting. I thought it was regal. I thought it was awesome.

And listening to him talk about how he's going to exercise his power today reminded me that he is absolutely ascendant. He is at the apex of his political power right now. And, you know, the promise of a new presidency is enormous.

You get this power and you have influence. And the mandate is to change people's lives for the better and to restore American prestige. And he began to explain how he was going to do that immediately.

The mandate's simple. It's economic relief. It's fix the immigration crisis, steer the country away from the cultural left and restore American prestige.

The speech hits several notes on that front. And I agree with Caitlyn today. Republicans feel vindicated and Trump is back to fix the country.
Recommended
Trump: \
Trump: "The United States Will Once Again Consider Itself A Growing Nation" January 20, 2025

President Trump declared a new age of American expansion and said we will "plant the stars and stripes on the planet Mars." DONALD TRUMP: Above all, my message to Americans today is that it is time for us to once again act with courage, vigor, and the vitality of history's greatest civilization....

Trump at Inauguration: \
Trump at Inauguration: "I Was Saved By God To Make America Great Again" January 20, 2025

President Donald Trump declared his mandate to restore American greatness in his second inauguration address. PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: My recent election is a mandate to completely and totally reverse a horrible betrayal and all of these many betrayals that have taken place, and to give the...

Barack Obama: \
Barack Obama: "Just Barely" Behaved During Trump Inauguration January 20, 2025

Former President Barack Obama told Washington Post reporter Emily Davies at Donald Trump's second presidential inauguration that he "just barely" behaved during the speech. Presidents Obama and Bush on their way to the Capitol Rotunda:Staffer to Bush: “Are you going to behave?” Obama chimes...

Maddow: Trump Believing God Saved Him Is Going To Give An \
Maddow: Trump Believing God Saved Him Is Going To Give An "Unusual Imperative" To Extreme Things He Wants To Do January 20, 2025

MSNBC's Rachel Maddow reacts to President Donald Trump's second inauguration address: "It is remarkable that he said in his inaugural address, as part of what appeared to be his prepared remarks, that I was saved by God. Not talking about personal redemption in terms of his religious experience as...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2025 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site