Back to Videos

Mark Penn: Trump Is Going To Move All Of Politics To The Center, Going To Bring Some Democrats With Him

|
Posted By Ian Schwartz
On Date January 20, 2025
Harris Poll chairman and former Clinton pollster Mark Penn on 'Special Report' said this President Donald Trump is ready to take on the presidency and will shift all of politics.


BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Mark Penn, final word here. As we wrap up this event at Kepawan Arena, the Senate has passed the Lakin-Riley bill, 64-35, that required a number of Democrats to vote with it. Also, Secretary of State Marco Rubio received confirmation vote 99-0, so his Senate colleagues 99-0.

Mark Penn, is there a chance that Democrats are going to shift and that there'll be more and Democrats, especially in red states, that realize maybe it's time to work with the Trump administration?

MARK PENN, POLLSTER, STAGWELL CEO: I think that's definitely going to be the case. I think you see the politics shifting. Look, it's always Trump v. Trump. But right now, this President Trump, he is ready to take on this presidency. His administration is organized, obviously 10 times better than it was the first time. They know what they're doing, they know where the soft spots are, and he is out there gaining support among the popular will.

I think he's going to move all of politics, maybe not to the right, but definitely to the center, and I think that's going to bring some Democrats with him.
Recommended
Trump: \
Trump: "I Have A Very Tall Son Named Barron," He Knew All About The Youth Vote January 20, 2025

Donald Trump gave credit to his "very tall" son Barron for getting him to go on the Joe Rogan podcast and other online media shows. Trump did much better than 2020 in the youth vote but did not win a majority of voters under 30.

Jesse Watters: Trump\'s Inauguration Address \
Jesse Watters: Trump's Inauguration Address "Was The Hope And Change Speech That Obama Never Really Delivered On" January 20, 2025

'The Five' co-host Jesse Watters on Monday's show reacted to President Trump's second inauguration address, calling it an exciting time to be alive. "This was the hope and change speech that Obama never really delivered on," Watters said. "When they said Barack and Joe, they wanted to...

Castellanos: Trump Will Be An Overwhelming Force These Next Few Months, I Don\'t Think Democrats Can Stand Against It
Castellanos: Trump Will Be An Overwhelming Force These Next Few Months, I Don't Think Democrats Can Stand Against It January 20, 2025

Republican strategist Alex Castellanos on FOX News Channel's 'Special Report' reacted to President Donald Trump's inauguration address and the first day of his second presidency. BRET BAIER: HOST What's your thoughts overall on the day? What we just witnessed at Capital One Arena is really...

Trump: \
Trump: "I Stand Before You Now As Proof That You Should Never Believe That Something Is Impossible To Do" January 20, 2025

President Donald Trump delivers his second inauguration address: "Many people thought it was impossible for me to stage such a historic political comeback. But as you see today, here I am. The American people have spoken. I stand before you now as proof that you should never believe that something...

Comment
Show comments Hide Comments

Latest Political Videos

Video Archives
©2025 RealClearPolitics | Go to full site