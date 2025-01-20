Mark Penn: Trump Is Going To Move All Of Politics To The Center, Going To Bring Some Democrats With Him

Harris Poll chairman and former Clinton pollster Mark Penn on 'Special Report' said this President Donald Trump is ready to take on the presidency and will shift all of politics.
BRET BAIER, FOX NEWS: Mark Penn, final word here. As we wrap up this event at Kepawan Arena, the Senate has passed the Lakin-Riley bill, 64-35, that required a number of Democrats to vote with it. Also, Secretary of State Marco Rubio received confirmation vote 99-0, so his Senate colleagues 99-0.
Mark Penn, is there a chance that Democrats are going to shift and that there'll be more and Democrats, especially in red states, that realize maybe it's time to work with the Trump administration?
MARK PENN, POLLSTER, STAGWELL CEO: I think that's definitely going to be the case. I think you see the politics shifting. Look, it's always Trump v. Trump. But right now, this President Trump, he is ready to take on this presidency. His administration is organized, obviously 10 times better than it was the first time. They know what they're doing, they know where the soft spots are, and he is out there gaining support among the popular will.
I think he's going to move all of politics, maybe not to the right, but definitely to the center, and I think that's going to bring some Democrats with him.