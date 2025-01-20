CNN: Biden Pardoned Multiple Family Members Minutes Before End Of Term

MJ LEE, CNN: We do need to take a real beat to talk about the news that we got from former President Joe Biden, just moments after he had stepped into the Capitol Rotunda. It was actually 11:38 a.m. that this announcement hit my inbox -- an extraordinary and unprecedented announcement to preemptively pardon multiple members of his family. We are talking about Biden's siblings and their respective spouses being offered preemptive pardons.



The timing just could not have been more remarkable, given that it came just moments after President Biden had ridden in the motorcade with President Trump. They shared pleasantries, and now we have this announcement from the former president, again, Joe Biden, saying he worried about how his own family members would be targeted by Donald Trump.



I am told by a source familiar with his thinking that this was, in no small part, driven by Donald Trump's public promise to appoint a special prosecutor to go after every member of the Biden family. This is something that is incredibly worrisome to Joe Biden. It is something that really haunted him as he thought about the prospects of his life after office.



If you look at the extraordinary written statement that we got from President Biden, it kind of gets at that sentiment. He said, "Even when individuals have done nothing wrong and will ultimately be exonerated, the mere fact of being investigated or prosecuted can irreparably damage their reputations and finances."



As we watched President Biden take off, now that he is no longer the sitting president, I mean, we have been talking about all the different ways in which he, himself, ended up tarnishing his own reputation in the final days in office, including reneging on his word to be a bridge candidate by seeking a second term and the decision to pardon his son, Hunter, after repeatedly saying he wouldn't. And then with this, the targeting of multiple members of his family.



It was back in December of 2020 that he told our colleague, Jake Tapper, regarding reports of Donald Trump at the time potentially preemptively pardoning his own children: "In terms of the pardons, you are not going to see in our administration that kind of approach to pardons. It is just going to be totally different, the way in which we approach the justice system." Well, as it turns out, Anderson, there is another promise broken. That is exactly how he has ultimately decided to approach the justice system.



This is a decision that is going to raise so many alarming questions about the legal precedents that this now sets. It would have been really one of the very final acts for President Biden as a sitting president.



And here he is now, flying off. We know he's going to be going on vacation with the former First Lady in California, where, of course, some of his family members reside.

