The Moment Speaker Mike Johnson Knew Biden Wasn't "In Charge" Anymore

BARI WEISS: OK, let's talk about Biden for a second. You have said that he is the worst. I actually want to quote this to make sure I get it right. You have said that he is the worst president in the history of this country. Worse even than James Buchanan.



SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: I didn't say that. I didn't say James Buchanan.



BARI WEISS: No, no, you didn't say James Buchanan. You said Biden is the worst president in the history of the country. With him about to leave office, do you want to revise that, or do you still stand by it?



SPEAKER MIKE JOHNSON: No, I do stand by it, and I say this without any personal animus at all. I mean, in some ways, I actually kind of feel sorry for Joe Biden. He’s in the twilight years of his life. He obviously has not been in charge for some time, and I know this by personal observation. Now the whole world knows it, and it's been very, very concerning to me over the last year and a half since I've had this story.



When you say personal observation, what do you mean?



Well, I mean, this is public now because the Wall Street Journal got it and put it on the front page. But in January, a year ago -- almost exactly a year ago -- I had been asked.



I became Speaker in October 2023, and there were all sorts of big national security concerns going on. I started requesting a meeting with the president because, you know, I'm kind of old school. I'm a constitutional law guy. The Speaker of the House should be able to talk to the president, especially in times of great national interest and calamity. But they wouldn’t let me meet with him. His staff kept giving excuses.



This went on for like eight or nine weeks. I was told, "I’m sorry, Mr. Speaker, he doesn’t have time." What are you talking about? I’m second in line to the presidency. He has time. I need to talk to him. We had—I can’t say the classified parts -- but we had some big, big national concerns at the time that I was losing sleep over. Finally, I went to the Hill press corps and said, "The president is not being allowed to meet with the Speaker. There's a problem." So they started putting pressure on him.



Long story short, they finally relented. They invited me to the White House. I show up and realize it’s actually an ambush because it’s not just me and the president. It’s also Kamala Harris, Chuck Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, the CIA director -- everybody. I walked into the Oval Office and think, "Oh, I know what this is. They’re going to hotbox the Speaker on Ukraine funding." That’s what it was. This was probably the third week of January.



So we sit down, and we’re in the midst of this whole conversation. I think we don’t need to have this conversation. The president reaches over, just like this -- we’re sitting right next to the fireplace in the Oval -- and he grabs my arm and says, "The Speaker and I just need a couple minutes together. Would y’all just leave us alone?" I looked up at the faces of some of the staff standing around the wall, and they’re like, No, he didn’t. But he did. He called it. He’s the commander-in-chief. So everybody leaves, and he and I are standing awkwardly in the middle of the Oval Office, right over the rug by that coffee table.



I said, "Mr. President, thanks for the moment. You know this is very important. I’ve got some big national security things I need to talk to you about that I’ve heard, and I think you know. What do we do?"



But first, real quickly, "Mr. President, can I ask you a question? I cannot answer this to my constituents in Louisiana. Sir, why did you pause LNG exports to Europe? Like, I don't understand. Liquefied natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that? You understand -- we just talked about Ukraine -- you’re fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine because they’ve got to get their gas from him."



He looks at me, stunned, and says, "I didn’t, I didn’t do that."



I said, "Mr. President, yes, you did. It was an executive order, like, three weeks ago."



He says, "No, I didn’t do that." He’s arguing with me.



I said, "Mr. President, respectfully, could I go out here and ask your secretary to print it out? We’ll read it together. You definitely did that."



And he goes, "Oh, you’re talking about natural gas?"



"Yes, sir," I said.



"No, no, I think you misunderstand," he replied. "What I did is I signed this thing to, we’re going to conduct a study on the effects of LNG."



I said, "No, you’re not, sir. You paused it. I know. I have the export terminals in my state. I talked to those people this morning. This is doing massive damage to our economy and national security."



It occurred to me, Bari, he was not lying to me. He genuinely did not know what he had signed. I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, We’re in serious trouble. Who is running the country? I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know.

