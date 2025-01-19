Tech Billionaire Mark Pincus: "Red-Pill Moment" To Learn Trump Never Really Called Nazis "Very Fine People" In Charlottesville

MARK PINCUS: The wall starts crumbling and then it comes down all at once. It started in early 2023, I started reading PirateWires and Mike Solana, and I thought he was a little crazy at first because he would write these articles. One he wrote was about how the Ukrainian soldiers had swastikas on their helmets, and the NY Times photographers would ask them to take the swastikas off for photos, and I said, "That can't be right, that can't be true." And then, four months later, it was in the NY Times, buried in the middle of the paper. I kept seeing stories like that that he would be early on.



So, I just started feeling more uncomfortable and queasy with what was going on with mainstream media. And then, in May 2024, I read an article that talked about Trump's speech in Charlottesville, which has been well covered, where he said there are good people on both sides, and the article said it was completely propaganda and didn't accurately reflect what he said. That he denounced the Nazis a bunch of times in his speech.



So then I went and watched that video, and that was my red pill moment. I think it was for a lot of people because it wasn't just the media or politicians spinning it. That speech was one of the pillars of why you were supposed to hate Trump. Then you see Biden say that's why he had to run a second time, and you see Obama say it, and Biden brings it up again at the DNC.



It is one of their pillars and they clearly know they are misrepresenting things.



So for me, that was beyond uncomfortable. Now, I have to go back to first principles and look at the primary data, listen to only original speeches by people, and I just realized I couldn't trust the mainstream media.



As soon as I started questioning the Democrats, I started getting a lot of shame and anger and hatered.



Another thing is my chief of staff parted ways with me last year, after nine years. He was the main person protecting me from myself on Twitter, he was the one who would say, "Stay in your lane, no one wants to hear what you have to say about politics or San Francisco or anything outside your area of products or investing."



With him gone, I just started tweeting whatever I felt or thought. Sometimes I got it wrong or I was a little too emotional, but first it was fun, and second, I got connected to this whole new audience of people who are kind of these "techno-optimists," and that just brought me down this path where eventually I came out two days before the election publicly for Trump, because it was only when I really got there. I was trying to be honest and authentic with myself on Twitter.



My daughters turned to me and said, "We know you're going to vote for Trump, then you have to say it on Twitter."



And then on the front page of the New York Post on the day of the election -- not that I am such news -- but that I was coming out for Trump. What I love about my New York friends is they did not care, they were all pro-Kamala and texted me that this was kind of funny.

