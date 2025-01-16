Taibbi: WH-Directed Suppression Of Speech On Facebook Was Worse Than On Twitter

Journalist Matt Taibbi spoke to Brian Kilmeade about Mark Zuckerberg coming out against government censorship of social media and revealing the pressure he faced from the Biden administration to censor content on Facebook and Instagram.
"On the whole, it is a net positive," Taibbi said. "Zuckerberg coming out and saying all this confirms a lot of what I reported and a lot of the information that came out from Jim Jordan's committee investigation into the Facebook Files. Even if it is not 100% sincere, it confirms some things and suggests that maybe these tech companies are afraid to continue doing this kind of thing."
"Zuckerberg already broke the ice on this in August when he issued a letter talking about how the White House had pressured Facebook to censor, and the FBI had nudged the company to believe the Hunter Biden laptop story was disinformation. His use of the word 'censor' in that letter in August kind of broke the ice on the mainstream coverage of this topic -- no one had really used that word before. So whatever the motivation is, I think it is a net plus for the effort to increase free speech on these platforms."
"The emails about the White House aide Andy Slavitt calling up Facebook and yelling at them, demanding they take things down ASAP, those were all public. They were part of the Murthy v. Missouri court case and Jim Jordan's extensive Judiciary Committee report that published a huge cache of those emails, which had all those exchanges -- including the White House side of that story," Taibbi added. "There's no doubt this happened, the question is what did Facebook do about it? They did push back a little, but they didn't push back nearly enough. There were some really bad episodes, including one where the White House asked them to take down a video of Tucker Carlson, when he was at Fox, where Tucker was saying the White House itself may not fully believe in the efficacy of the vaccine. And of course, that turned out to be true, Facebook responded initially that that doesn't violate the terms of service, but they did de-amplify it by 50%, which is incredible."
"Zuckerberg was the reason in the Twitter Files that we looked into the Hunter Biden story because he had given another interview to Rogan a long time ago where he said the FBI had contacted them about the Hunter Biden story," he continued. "When we got into the Twitter Fioles, we found that there were thousands of communications about thousands of different things, long lists of accounts they wanted action."
"The stuff with Facebook was actually worse than the stuff in the Twitter Files because that involved communications directly from the White House, directly ordering them to take things down, like RFK's tweets."
"This is all shocking, and I think unconstitutional."