RealClearPolitics: Can Dems "Trump-Proof" Government? Biden's Farewell Address, Assessing Biden's Legacy

Wednesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple, Spotify, and here on our website -- Andrew Walworth, Carl Cannon, and Tom Bevan start with a preview of President Biden's "farewell address" planned for Wednesday evening. President Biden's approval rating is hovering around 38.7% according to the RCP average, about as low as he has had in his term.
"I think he is somewhat deluded in terms of thinking he has all these great accomplishments," Tom Bevan commented. "He said the other day that immigration went down after he came into office, he talked about how he brought inflation way down -- these are the opposite of the truth. I think the job approval ratings reflect that. People wanted change, they didn't think he did a good job, particularly on the issues that matter most to them, like inflation and immigration. He's going to leave office with one of the lowest approval ratings of any modern president."
"We've had three presidents with lower approval ratings: Jimmy Carter, George W. Bush, and Richard Nixon," added Carl Cannon.
After that, starting around minute 7:30, a look at the last-minute actions the Biden administration is taking to thwart Donald Trump, such as extending temporary protective status for about a million immigrants from Venezuela, El Salvador, and Ukraine, and banning offshore drilling in huge parts of the coast. Biden told USA Today, "Trump is going to have a hard time undoing what I just did." They discuss Emily Goodin's piece in the Daily Mail: "Biden's 'Sneaky' and 'Dirty' Plot to Slow Down Trump on Day One... Despite Promising a 'Smooth' Transition"
"I don't think there's any question that Biden and his staff... are working to throw up roadblocks wherever they can and to make things as permanent as they can," Tom Bevan said. "All of the Democrats are girding to make Trump's life as difficult and miserable as possible when he takes office five days from now.
"Gov. Gavin Newsom says he's going to 'Trump-proof' California," added Carl Cannon. "We'll see some interesting battles... I think some of these things are going to go to the Supreme Court. There's a lot of high falutin' constitutional law, but anything one president can do as an executive order, another president ought to be able to undo."
In the second segment, starting around minute 13:30, a conversation about the politics of rebuilding Los Angeles after the wildfires and the costs and benefits of regulatory relief for permitting new construction in the affected areas.
After that, starting around minute 25, big shakeups in the world of cable news. CNN is facing a billion-dollar libel suit, and MSNBC President Rashida Jones is stepping down amid cratering ratings as the network is being spun off from its parent company, Comcast.
Finally, starting around minute 35 Carl Cannon has a conversation with National Journal White House correspondent George Condon about what it was like to cover the Biden administration, President Biden's legacy in general, and some things to look forward to in another Donald Trump administration.
