Mike Benz: Global Censorship Industry Is Wounded But Far From Dead

The free speech fight is just getting started pic.twitter.com/gbSgHJ1iqF

OAN: Is it safe to say that this fight for free speech, at least globally speaking, isn't over?



MIKE BENZ: Oh, it's just getting warmed up. This is an exciting period because we now have tools of power at our disposal in terms of the U.S. federal government, a well-capitalized coalition for freedom that spans the government, private sector, new civil society institutions, and a robust populist media apparatus all working in tandem. But we're going to need all that and more to take on this global censorship industry that's been constructed over the past eight years, and Thierry Breton was right at the center of all that.



He was the head of the EU, as you mentioned, the digital commission, which oversees the regulation and enforcement of the EU Digital Services Act (DSA), which I call the NATO censorship law. This is, I think, the single most existential threat to free speech in the Western world, including in America. Everyone needs to understand just how unbelievably nasty this is. This is the sort of thing that we went to war with the United Kingdom over in 1776.



Effectively, this law gets long-armed control over conversations here in the US by allowing the EU to regulate what disinformation means. Americans talking to Americans, being heard on social media by someone in Germany or France, is effectively illegal depending on whether or not this tiny body that Breton oversees calls it disinformation. Of course, the people who adjudicate the definition of disinformation all have intelligence backgrounds and are tightly connected to the financial interests in the war with Russia and Ukraine -- that's what this Romania situation is about as well.



It’s a 6% global revenue fine on every social media company that doesn’t toe the line of the European Union. If they don’t pay the 6% global revenue fine, they lose 550 million customers across the EU, which is the size of the EU market. U.S. social media companies are over the barrel, and the only thing that can really turn that around is a State Department delegation sent to the EU to fight back. This delegation would need to apply leverage with carrots and sticks, including threats of sanctions, trade regulations, tariffs, and taxes on European companies operating in the U.S. You need robust hardline negotiations applied.



Unfortunately, over the past four years, the Biden administration has helped the EU do this. They actually encouraged it because they wanted to get control over U.S. tech platforms to ensure they didn’t host pro-Trump or pro-populist content in the EU. The situation with Romania and Germany is a good example of this. If you look up “Germany AFD ban” on Google, you’ll see that about six to eight months ago, the German parliament was on the cusp of banning and dissolving with state action, the entire German AFD party as it was rising rapidly in the polls.



There’s some evidence to suggest we only bombed the Nord Stream pipeline because the AFD party and other sympathizers in German industry wanted to turn it back on. As long as the pipelines were viable, this remained an option. These actions have been taken to rig democracy and stop the rise of authentic populist voices.



In Romania, Georgescu, the candidate who won the first round of the election before it was canceled by a court order, campaigned on stopping all war funding to Ukraine and pulling Romania out of its role in NATO. This poses an existential threat to NATO because NATO is currently building the largest military base in its history right in Romania, on the shore of the Black Sea, pointing directly at Crimea. They want to use Romania as a launch point for drones and fighter jets to bomb Russia in Crimea. Romania, under Georgiascu, doesn’t want any part of it, so efforts are underway to remove him from power despite the democratic vote of the Romanian people.

"Foundation For Freedom Online" founder Mike Benz tell OANN, "the free speech fight is just getting started" as the Trump administration takes office for a second time: