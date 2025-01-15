COVID-19: The NYT, WaPo Narrative vs. The Actual Fact Pattern

TUCKER CARLSON: I've interviewed a lot of documentary filmmakers. I've never met one able to explain his subject matter as clearly as you are. So thank you for that. I just want to go back to something you said at the At beginning, you said that COVID first made an appearance outside the lab in August of 2019.



JENNER FURST: So there's two narratives. There's the narrative that we've been given for the last four years, and there's the actual fact pattern and what is the closest to the truth that we currently have.



If you take it chronologically and you ignore the media that came out that announced the pandemic was happening and that the source was a wet market, and you just look at the facts that even existed on American intelligence servers at the time, that there is more than enough proof and evidence to show that some incident happened at the Wuhan lab in either August or September.



- There was a push to redo the HVAC system in the lab.



- There was a transition from civilian to military control of the lab.



- They erased their entire database of coronavirus samples of all their different collections of different coronavirus viruses that summer.



All happening in sequence, all in the early fall to late summer of 2019. Then in October of 2019, there is a massive Olympic-style event in Wuhan, where teams from around the world, from armed forces from around the world, like in America, our Navy, our Army, the Marines, sent teams to Wuhan to compete. This was an event that had been scheduled for years. It was a diplomatic event using sports and athleticism to bring different countries together.



At that point, Wuhan was partially shut down. There are satellite photos of overcrowded hospitals, that there were drills happening at the airport, that were pandemic preparedness drills, and that they were called drills, but really they were, I think, active response to an actual pandemic outbreak, an actual leak of a virus.



This intelligence all existed before the World Military Games and before we sent our armed forces to compete in this event, and we allowed our allies to send their teams to compete in this event. That event in October of 2019 was the original super-spreader. What people, I don't know about COVID, but that the researchers knew about COVID, was that it was incredibly contagious, and that it has up to a five-day dormancy period. And on top of that, a lot of people are asymptomatic. So you could have an event like the World Military Games. And knowing what we know about this virus now, by the time the virus was reported, the virus had likely spread around the world multiple times. And I know we all have friends who are like, "I was sick in January, and I was sicker than I've ever been."



People say they were sick like that in October and places like Washington and November, Washington State.



TUCKER CARLSON: My wife got sick in November in Spain.



JENNER FURST: And so that narrative checks out. And all that happens after that, leading up to the point where basically the emergency room chaos of Wuhan leaks. There's a doctor who posts some stuff on WeChat. He was immediately arrested and told to erase all of his stuff off of social media because this is the way that the Chinese government was trying to contain the story. Then when it became known that he was a doctor who was trying to help people, the Chinese ended up giving him an award. A month later, he died. There are a lot of other suspicious deaths in China -- of COVID, yeah.



I hope I'm explaining this in a way that's digestible. I find that when you look this in the face and you really see it, you have to remember that the rest of the world hasn't had that privilege or opportunity to understand how damning the evidence is and how ugly the story is and how many many pieces of evidence that have existed for years now.



What drove me to make this film, I think, and fall into it was, okay, I could buy that Anthony Fauci is not honest about everything. I could buy that the United States government does nefarious things and potentially was funding research they shouldn't have been funding. I could buy that the pharmaceutical industry would want to cover up a story like that because after all, they were going to make billions of dollars from the countermeasure of the vaccine.



What struck me the most was me, as a conscious anti-corruption, reads between the lines, doesn't trust media sources, had existed in this bubble where even I was not aware that there was a grant proposal to do this work two years before the pandemic happened, and that it had been reported on for two years -- and I didn't even know it existed.



And that was the most horrifying thing for me, that I was just another sucker. I'm an educated investigative reporter of sorts who doesn't trust anything. I want to dig deeper. I want to go and see. And then I had lived in an algorithm that completely ignored this fact. And it was horrifying to me.



I learned that papers that I have trusted my whole life, like the New York Times and the Washington Post, were in some ways the largest distributors of state-sponsored propaganda in the country, and that they were republishing studies that had no scientific merit and putting them on the front page, some of them before they even hit peer review. Who was feeding them those stories? Then when a writer wants to write about something that isn't a bat, a pangolin, or a raccoon-dog, and that is more related to an apparent cover-up and a lab leak, espionage, a bunch of things that are extremely newsworthy. Those writers were told they couldn't by their editors.



But here I am, just a civilian like everybody else, believing that the news I'm getting is the news. I want to give credit to people on the right who have broken with the mainstream media and live in a world where they feel like they need to question everything now.

