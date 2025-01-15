Cenk Uygur: Newsom, Karen Bass Are Utterly Lying When They Make Excuses For Their Lack Of Preparation

"The Young Turks" host Cenk Uygur declared Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass a "goner" after being on vacation as wildfires started.If you don't know, Karen Bass is a Ghana-er. Gone, no chance of re-election. If you're listening to shows that are lying to you, pretending the people of LA are okay and still back Karen Bass because of unity and because Trump lied about something, you're totally wrong. Everyone in LA hates Karen Bass now," Uygur said. "It's not like nobody could have seen this coming. When there was a profit on the line, all the insurance companies saw it super clearly. So when Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass, or any Democrat lies to you and says no one could have seen this coming, ask them about State Farm. That shows you everyone saw it coming. They're totally an utterly lying when they make excuses for their lack of preparation."Here's the full report from the Young Turks about California's lack of fire preparedness: