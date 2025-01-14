Tucker Carlson: Why Is The Biden Administration Hiding Ukrainian Bioweapon Labs From Trump?

Tucker Carlson and Michael Shellenberger discuss biological weapon labs in Ukraine and question what they are working on.
TUCKER CARLSON: So yeah I CBS, I think is at ABC whatever they're all the same and they're all going away. Yeah but if you're true entrenched power which does exist particularly in the Intel agencies I mean that's where it really resides as far as I can tell. Like, I don't know, it's like pretty threat. You've just thought there's been a massive movement in power from the news media, which you control. That's a fact. I would say, in effect, control news is controlled by the Intel agencies, in fact, to something you can't control. So that's a huge loss of power for you. So, like, how can you let this continue?
MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: Well, yeah. I mean, or how can they stop it, though? I mean.
CARLSON: I don't know. I'm just feeling all paranoid right now. No, no, I am too much freedom.
MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: No, I know. No, I totally do too. You're like witness. When's the Pentagon to drop? Kind of. Well, yeah, and I also kind of go, Are they really going to disclose all the stuff that they have? I mean, we were going down. We just did a actually I don't know if we published. Yeah. But we just going down the list of all the other files that we want because people are like, Well, can we have a Twitter files for the government? You're like, Yes. So what? I mean, there's so much in there. The Russiagate, you know, the Russia collusion hoax, Covid origins, Covid vaccines, Hunter Biden laptop. Yeah. I mean, I'm assuming there's just a bunch of us in Russia, Ukraine. Yes. There. I mean, remember, because they keep leaking, they'd go. They go. There's no bio labs in Ukraine, right? Well, there were some we were doing some help with the bio.
CARLSON: Not only for bio labs in Ukraine. There are a lot of bio labs in Ukraine which are working on biological weapons. That's what they're not there for, livestock vaccine, Sorry. And you know, the thing that people don't in this country understand is that the Ukrainian military is selling about half of the arms they get from the United States into international black markets. And they're winding up, in some case, with the drug cartels in Latin America. That's a fact. Okay. Is a fact. And you can you can buy them. And I spoke to someone who did buy some, actually. So I know I know this is a fact. And they're bragging about it. So they're selling conventional weapons, including weapons systems that are very dangerous and very destabilizing that would make commercial air travel impossible, for example. Right. And so what are they doing with the pathogens in those bio labs? And does the Biden administration have a manifest? Do they know exactly what's in those labs? And will they turn it over to the Trump administration? So we keep track of these things. And the answer is no. Actually, the answer is no. I know this. Wow. So that's like the scariest thing that's ever happened then. And so, like what? You know what? I think the Ukraine war has the potential to destabilize the world more than anything that's happened in my lifetime, just because of the scale of the weapons systems and biological agents involved in the most corrupt country in the West, which is Ukraine, attacking Ukraine. I feel sorry for Ukraine, but what the hell?
MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: Yeah.
CARLSON: And so we could use some test. We could use the part. That's why I'm saying this right now, because I hope this is widely disseminated, because I think it's like the scariest thing I've heard in. A long, long time.
MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: That is scary.
CARLSON: But it's all flowered in secrecy. That's the point. Yeah. The only reason this stuff has happened like this end of the world stuff has happened is because there's no disclosure at all. Everything is right.
MICHAEL SHELLENBERGER: It's so much pent up stuff.
CARLSON: So much.