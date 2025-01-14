RealClearPolitics: Hegseth Faces Senate, Final Jack Smith Report, Strings Attached to Federal Aid for California?

Tuesday on the RealClearPolitics radio show -- weeknights at 6:00 p.m. on SiriusXM's POTUS Channel 124 and then on Apple
"He took some heat from Democrats and some of it was legitimate," Tom Bevan commented. "When he was questioned about his experience running these veterans' organizations -- they weren't huge operations and he has been nominated to lead the Defense Department of about three million people. Some of the other stuff about his personal life, I thought was kind of out of bounds, nasty, and personal. Overall, I think he did a decent job of defending himself and his positions, giving Republicans what they need to vote for his confirmation."
"After hearing the way the Democrats went after Hegseth, it would be kind of hard for any of the Republicans to vote against him," commented Carl Cannon. "They made it tribal and partisan... Everybody is going to their corners."
In the second segment
, a conversation about the Monday night release of the Justice Department’s final 137-page report on Donald Trump's alleged role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election. Special counsel Jack Smith wrote, "The office assessed the admissible evidence was sufficient to obtain and sustain a conviction at trial."
"It will have zero impact on Donald Trump's inauguration," Carl Cannon commented. "Jack Smith, the prosecutor, who until now had a great reputation, predicts he could have convicted Donald Trump. I have no doubt he could have gotten him convicted in these hyper-partisan times. If you can indict a ham sandwich, you can convict one too. The legal system has been caught up in this vortex of partisanship. Having said that, it's a 127-page report and I would urge supporters of Donald Trump to read it because it isn't a pretty picture."
Next
, will Congressional Republicans attach any strings to sending federal aid to California in the wake of the Los Angeles wildfires?
"Can we put out the fires first, before we do the politics? Apparently not," said California native Carl Cannon.
"The magnitude of this catastrophe is hard to wrap your mind around, especially if you don't know the area too well," Tom Bevan added.
After that
Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren penned an op-ed in the Wall Street Journal this morning
where she says she wants to work with Trump to "unrig" the US economy. What does she mean?
"Trump said during the campaign that credit cards shouldn't be able to charge more than 10% interest -- an incredible thing for a Republican businessman to say," Carl Cannon noted. "It would be enormously destabilizing to the banking system and enormously popular with the voters. It's a populist position. Every once in a while, Trump says something that people like Bernie Sanders, John Fetterman, and Elizabeth Warren will like. He's a populist on the right, they're populists on the left. She was pointing out Trump has talked about some things to rein in corporate American that she has long favored and I'm curious to see how that plays out."
Finally
, Andrew Walworth talks to former New York Times Pentagon correspondent and author Thom Shanker about President Biden’s speech at the State Department on Monday
, where he claimed that he was leaving incoming President Donald Trump "a very strong hand."
