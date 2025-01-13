Shellenberger on Wildfires: "They're Going To Come Out And Say It Was Inevitable, And That's Just A Total Lie"

Michael Shellenberger may be the best reporter in America. Here’s what he’s learned about the fires in Los Angeles:
TUCKER CARLSON: But listen, classically starting fires and torturing animals. Aren't those, like, signs of social psychopathy?
MICHAEL SHELLENBERGBER: Yeah, I mean, for sure. I mean, look, meth makes you sick. You know, makes you psychopathic. It makes you psychotic. It's meth induced psychosis. But I mean, yeah. And all the crazy I mean, people be I mean, things that people do on meth. I mean, it is like. It's like they behave with, like, superhuman, crazy powers. The levels of violence, the assaults, the. I mean, you just when you interview people, particularly people in recovery that describe being on meth, I mean, they're just awake for like weeks at a time. Like it's not even clear how they get any sleep at all. So that's just that madness has continued. And, you know, and Mayor Bass, who's.
CARLSON: Said just to isolate yourself, saying and just to pause to thing, it's really important point. Fires. At least half of fires in L.A. County are started by homeless people. Yeah. And you believe that's driven by their use of a specific drug, meth?
SHELLENBERGBER: Not totally. I mean, I think homeless people are going to often start fires for a lot of different reasons. I mean, drugs can start fires, but but the meth heads are like into fire. Like it's a big part of meth culture. It's just starting things on fire.
CARLSON: No one sees this in theological terms. It's like this.
SHELLENBERGBER: I know. It's amazing.
CARLSON: It's amazing.
SHELLENBERGBER: Yeah. No, it's satanic. I mean, you kind of goes totally white.
CARLSON: It seems about as obvious as it could be.
SHELLENBERGBER: Yeah, it's awful. So but, you know, you kind of go, I mean, so first of all, that problem should have been dealt with obviously years ago, should never have been allowed. So but that they knew on January 1st, January 2nd, that the fires were coming, like it was inevitable that there would be fires, like there was like zero doubt among anybody that knows anything about fire in Los Angeles that the fires were coming, the fires were coming. So like the governor should have been and mayor should have been there. You should. It's like literally it's all about but it's all about prevention, in part because by the time the fire trucks are having to weave their way up those little hills of the Pacific Palisades, it's over. I mean, so the thing to keep in mind is that, okay, well, so that's the first thing is that they just have to mobilize. And so that's.
CARLSON: A feature for people aren't aware of the geography of L.A..
SHELLENBERGBER: It's just incredibly it's why it's so beautiful. I beautiful places are to.
CARLSON: Exactly.
SHELLENBERGBER: So so that was so that's like the main event. So I mean, because I knew I did my first thing I did is I was like, look, they're going to come out and say it was inevitable. And that's just a total lie.
CARLSON: Because of global warming.
SHELLENBERGER: Yeah, because of global warming. And I mean, anyway, we can get so there's so many places to go here. But just on the most practical sense, they knew the fires were coming and they didn't do anything. The mayor leaves the country she flies to gone after having promised not to leave the country. By the way, as mayor, she's traveled at least six times out of the country and she promised not to travel. Why is it important the mayor be there? Because, you know, aren't the other people in charge? Because it's a command. It's an emergency command situation. She has to be able to issue orders and to, you know, waive regulations and make things happen. The governor has to be doing that. They didn't do that. They should have had, by the way, they should get the fire trucks up into the fire areas right away. They can also start you know, they can start clearing brush. They can start, you know, but literally, they could just be in those neighborhoods, just sitting there for days at a time waiting for the fires to happen, Put them out as soon as they happen. I'm not saying that they would have been able to prevent all the fires from happening. But you remember, like the big fire in 19 in 1993, I think it was Laguna Beach or maybe was Malibu as well, but it was like 700 homes and we're at 10,000, you know, structures at this point. Homes and buildings gone, you know, 200,000 people evacuated.
I mean, it's like it's it's madness. It never needed to get to that level. So that's the first thing. They just needed to have been there before the fire started. And they didn't do that because the politicians are just they're focused on themselves. They're focused on the next political office they want to get. So that's the first thing. The second thing is the water runs out, right? So so that was and then you hear people go, there's nothing you can do because like, once the homes are burned down, like the water lines, you can see the pictures. You know, the water like will be spilling out, you know, of the homes. And so that lowered the water pressure. That was a total lie. There is something called the Santa Ynez Water Reservoir, which is the part of boil water, meaning the drinking water that also goes into the fire hydrant system because the fire hydrant, you know, the fire hydrant system is the drinking water system. It's the same thing. There's this exact same system. That reservoir was empty and it was the second largest of the ten potable water reservoirs that serve L.A. County.
Let me make one distinction here, because there's actually two kinds of reservoirs. There's the reservoir with the snowmelt water, these really big lakes, basically. And then there's the and that's that's the UN purified water. And then those and then they purify it and then they feed into these reservoirs where they store the water for for all sorts of reasons for emergencies. So that is an absolute crime that that Santa Ynez Reservoir. Why? Because first of all, it was rich right next to the Pacific Palisades is there are people that didn't know. Pacific Palisades, of course, is like right near it's on your way to Malibu. It's like the last big neighborhood before you get.
CARLSON: To their palace. It's their own water.
SHELLENBERGER: That's right. And so they have a reservoir. You look at the Google Maps and you look at where the Santa Ynez Reservoir is. It's right next to like a few thousand feet from Pacific Palisades. And it's above it's really high up. And so if you had had water coming from that, the firefighters would have had plenty of water. It would not have they would have had the water pressure. Even if you had lost some homes and had those the water out. So, I mean, so two major failures. The first was the failure to. Aggressively respond days in advance, even though they had very clear warnings. The second was the reservoir was empty. One reporter has reported that the that the the firefighters had not been warned by the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power that that reservoir was empty. If that's true, that's just additionally scandalous. But one of the one of the things that we think probably happened is that they had been required to build have a cover for the clean for the for the Sentinels reservoir, which is the potable water, the cover to prevent the water from being contaminated. In the old days, like the 50s and 60s, you know, birds would poop in those reservoirs and and they would just put a bunch of chlorine in them. Right?