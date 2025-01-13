Pavlich on Wildfires: You're Seeing The Results Of Leftist Ideology Completely Failing At Catastrophic Levels

KATIE PAVLICH, TOWNHALL: I wouldn't say that it's about politics, it's about local officials failing to do their job, and that's saying it nicely. Democrats in California have tried to implement their climate change policies all over the country. They have not been based in logic or in results to help the environment, they've been based in ideology.



And now you're seeing the results of leftist ideology and these policies completely failing at catastrophic levels. And not just in terms of the fire prevention. While they were, you know, banning plastic straws and mandating that people drive electric vehicles that they didn't want, they weren't doing basic fire management that people in other states had been doing.



Like, I don't know, hiring goats in some places to come and clean up the brush in areas. It's actually not that difficult to do this kind of management. But instead they were more focused on taking 50% of people's tax dollars and using it for pet projects that have no impact on actually preventing catastrophic natural disasters.



And so hopefully they've learned some lessons here as these problems with the winds continue. This is not a new thing in California, and we've seen it before. This happened in Maui as well, some of these same issues.

FOX News contributor Katie Pavlich reacts to the widespread destruction in the aftermath of the Los Angeles wildfires.