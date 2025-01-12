Ned Ryun: Because Of This Election We Now Have A Shot At Restoring The Republic

NED RYUN: Nobody's perfect, we all have many imperfections and nobody's a perfect person. But I think Donald Trump's a man for the man for the hour. He has shown and demonstrated political courage. I cannot even begin to imagine the last four years of the political lawfare that has been put on him, used against him, the incredible pressure to try and destroy him. Donald Trump knew what he was going up against. He didn't run away from it, he ran at it. That to me is one of the most amazing parts of the story. It reminds me of the story of David and Goliath, one of my favorites from scripture. David didn't run away, he didn't slowly approach Goliath -- he ran at him.



Donald Trump knows exactly what he's up against. He's up against very powerful forces. I mean, as much as we despise the administrative state and the deep state and the corporate propagandists and all these things, these are very powerful forces and they can do a lot of damage to your life. He didn't have to do this. He could have been enjoying a very good life somewhere else in the world, playing golf for the rest of his life every day in the loveliest spot in the world. He ran at them. And he took incredible pressure, incredible body blows, kept running at them, and in many ways, triumphs over these people that were trying to destroy him. And now he is back in a position of power to be able to implement a vision for this country that will begin a restoration.





I don't consider myself a conservative, actually, because what have we actually been conserving? This is one of my frustrations with the conservative movement writ large. Explain to me what we've actually been conserving over the last 40, 50, 60 years. I'm more interested --and it's very it's a very reactive term, "conservative." I'm far more interested in restoration and being a restorationist, as in restoring the republic and restoring a constitutional republic and restoring a government of, by and for the people that actually promotes the interests of the American people, which is kind of the premise of the American Republic, right? All power flows from the American people, from the people to their duly elected representatives, who they make the stewards of the power and money given to them, to put together a government that actually promotes and protects the interests of the American people every day on every issue. And we've kind of lost sight of that.



And the great temerity of Donald Trump back in 2016 was that he kind of showed up and said, hey, I, I think the government of, by and for the people should actually promote the American people and their interests. That, to me is why he has been considered the greatest threat to permanent DC and the administrative state -- however you want to define it. This to me is a moment in time where we have a shot of actually restoring the republic, restoring a government of, by, and for the people, to the people, to promote the peoples' interests. That, to me, is one of the most interesting things over the next four years. But it's going to require someone like Donald Trump with this political courage, to instill into others political courage to actually do the right things.



I'm a little nervous about Mike Johnson as speaker. I have my doubts about Johnson. But I think if he can actually instill the political courage necessary into Republicans on the Hill, but also into his various nominees who I think will actually have what it takes to do what they should be doing in the various departments and agencies. We could be in for a singular moment in American history in which we look back and go, this was the turning point where we actually began to restore the republic.

Ned Ryun on who’s planning to sabotage the Trump administration from within.



"American Majority" founder Ned Ryun tells the Tucker Carlson podcast why he thinks a second Trump administration represents a real shot at restoring the American republic "of, by, and for the people that actually promotes the American people and their interests."