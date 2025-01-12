JD Vance: "Joe Biden Has Left Us A Dumpster Fire, Donald Trump Is Going To Have To Put It Out"

JD VANCE: I do think it's important to reiterate that not just on the border but on a whole host of issues, President Biden has left us an absolute dumpster fire.



Now we're excited to get to work. But we need to be open and honest about the fact that President Biden has not left the next administration in a good place, right? FEMA's funds are depleted. We have a wide open southern border. Oil is going through the roof. Bond yields went from 4.1 percent to 4.8 percent in a month. And that's on top of the fact that President Biden has been running the largest peacetime deficits in the history of this country. So we've got a lot of debt, a lot of problems, and a wide open southern border. And thank God that Donald Trump takes office in a week-and-a-half because we need somebody to actually govern this country effectively.



Now on the border crisis in particular, the most important thing that we have to do is to send a message that America is closed to illegal immigration. For the past four years we have been wide open. And you're going to see, I think, dozens of executive orders coming from the Trump administration, coming from us on day one that send a message to Customs and Border Patrol, you guys are allowed to do your job again. And to illegal immigrants all over the world, you are not welcome in this country illegally. If you want to come through, you've gotta come through proper channels.



SHANNON BREAM, FOX NEWS: What about the critics who are humanitarian activists and others who are worried about these deportations, saying families are going to be separated, people are going to be put in tents and in terrible conditions? They have real concerns about the way you plan to actually mete out those things you're planning to do.



VANCE: Yeah, so this -- this term is something you're going to hear a lot in the next couple of months, the next couple of years, Shannon, family separation. I think it's important, that's euphemism. That is a dishonest term to hide behind the fact that Joe Biden has done -- not done border enforcement. If you say, for example, in the United States we have a guy who's convicted of a violent crime and has to go to prison, we want that guy to go to prison. But yes, it does mean that that guy is going to be separated from his family. That is the consequence of committing violence upon your fellow citizens.



If you came into this country illegally, you need to go back home. You need to have basic law enforcement. And what the Democrats are going to do is they're going to hide behind this. They're going to say that this is all about compassion for families. It is not compassion to allow the drug cartels to traffic small children. It is not compassionate to allow the worst people in the world to send minor children, some of them victims of sex trafficking, into our country. That is the real humanitarian crisis at the border. You're not going to exacerbate it through law enforcement. You're going to fix it through law enforcement. And that's what Donald Trump is going to do.



BREAM: But fair to say those egregious things that you cite, that I would think all Americans are against, that's a small fraction of the millions of people who are here who have built lives, many of them have been here for decades.



VANCE: So you do have hundreds of thousands, maybe even a million people who, in addition to crossing into the border illegally, have also committed some measure of violent crime. So it's actually a very large number of people, Shannon. And the point is that if you want to fix the overall border crisis, you have to engage in law enforcement. We can't buy into this lie, really from the extreme left, because I agree with you. Most Americans want common-sense border enforcement. We can't buy into this lie that law enforcement at the American southern border is somehow not compassionate to families who want to cross illegally.



Our number one responsibility is compassion to our fellow Americans. And that starts with enforcing the southern border. You cannot have a country of law and order, of stability, of basic good governance unless you get control of what Biden has left us at the American southern border. And President Trump is committed to doing it on day one.



BREAM: You talk about what he has left on the border. He wants to talk about what he's left you on the economy. There was a robust report out of December on jobs, unemployment down to 4.1 percent. President Biden says his policy decisions are finally paying off. Here's a bit of what more he said on Friday.



JOE BIDEN, PRESIDENT OF THE UNITED STATES: After decades of trickle-down economics that primarily benefited those at the very top, Kamala and I in our administration have written a new playbook that's growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up that benefits everyone. The new playbook is working.



BREAM: OK, so the December numbers were good. What kind of credit do you give him?



VANCE: Well, look, first of all, I wish Joe Biden all the best. But the fact is he has less -- left us a dumpster fire, not just at the border but also with the economy. First of all, we know that prices are way too high for many Americans. We have to work every single day to stabilize prices for American families.



But, Shannon, everything that he's bragging about ignores the fact that he has added trillions and trillions of dollars to the federal debt during a time of peace. He has left us with bond yields, meaning how we're going to finance that debt, we have to sell treasury bonds. And the treasury bonds have gotten more expensive because of Joe Biden's policies.



So you go issue after issue. Oil prices are now shooting through the roof in the final two months of Joe Biden's administration in part because of decisions that Joe Biden has made over the last few weeks. He actually hasn't left the American people in good economic condition. That's why they made Donald J. Trump the president-elect of the United States. So we've got a lot of work to do.





I remain fundamentally -- and you know this, Shannon, I will always be an optimist about our country, but I think that -- that optimism has to start with a bit of realism. And the real truth is that Joe Biden has left us a dumpster fire. Donald Trump is going to have to put it out. But he's good at doing that.

