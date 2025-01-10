Zuckerberg: "People In The Biden Administration" Told Us To Censor True Information About Vaccine Side-Effects

MARK ZUCKERBERG: So, in the beginning, it kind of seemed like, OK, we should give a little bit of deference to the government and the health authorities on how we should play this.



But when it went from, you know, 2 weeks to flatten the curve to, you know, in like in the beginning, it was like, "OK, there aren't enough masks, masks aren't that important," to then it's like, "Oh no, now you have to wear a mask." And, you know, like everything was shifting around.



It beaome very difficult to kind of follow, and this really hit the most extreme, I'd say during the Biden administration when they were trying to roll out the vaccine program. Yeah, I'm generally like pretty pro-rolling out vaccines. I think on balance the vaccines are more positive than negative.



But I think that while they're trying to push that program, they also tried to censor anyone who is basically arguing against it, and they pushed us super hard to take down things that were honestly were true, right? I mean, they, they basically pushed us and said, you know, "Anything that says that vaccines might have side effects, you basically need to take down."



And I was just like, well, we're not gonna do that. Like we're we're clearly not gonna do that. I mean that that that that is kind of inarguably true.



JOE ROGAN: Who's telling you to take down things to talk about vaccine side effects?



MARK ZUCKERBERG: It was people in the Biden administration.



...



The interactions that I was just referring to -- I mean, a lot of this is documented because Jim Jordan and the House had this whole investigation and committee into the kind of government censorship around stuff like this, and we produced all these documents and it's all in the public domain.



I mean, basically, these people from the Biden administration would call up our team and like scream at them and curse and it's like these documents are it's all kind of out there.



JOE ROGAN: Did you record any of those phone calls?



MARK ZUCKERBERG: No, I don't think we record -- but there are emails, the emails are published. It's all kind of out there, and basically it just got to this point where we were like, "No, we're not gonna take down things that are true. That's ridiculous."



They wanted us to take down this meme of Leonardo DiCaprio looking at a TV, talking about how 10 years from now or something, you're going to see an ad that says, "OK, if you took a COVID vaccine, you're eligible for this kind of payment," like sort of a class action lawsuit type meme.



And they're like, "No, you have to take that down."



We said no, we're not gonna take down humor and satire, we're not gonna take down things that are true.



And then at some point, I guess, it flipped a bit. Biden gave some statement at some point, I don't know if it was a press conference or to some journalists, where he basically was like, "These guys are killing people."



And, all these different agencies and branches of government basically just like started investigating and coming after our company. It was brutal.



Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg told Joe Rogan an interview that aired Friday